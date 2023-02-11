Hugh Hudson’s brilliance extended well beyond Chariots of Fire – his career deserves more respect

Hugh Hudson filming Chariots of Fire - Alamy

The death of the director Hugh Hudson at the age of 86 will inevitably be marked by images and footage from his most famous film, 1981’s Chariots of Fire. From its iconic opening scene of white-clad athletes running along the beach, accompanied by Vangelis’s stirring score, Hudson managed to use his previous experience in advertising to create an indelible marriage of music and image. The film won Best Picture at the Oscars that year, and when its screenwriter Colin Welland declared “The British are coming!”, the moment of hubris did not seem unjustified by the excellence of the film that he had created.

Yet Hudson’s career never fulfilled the early promise that Chariots of Fire suggested, and this was largely due to the epic flop of his third picture, 1985’s Revolution. Five years after Michael Cimino’s similarly disastrous Heaven’s Gate, Revolution had all the individual ingredients of a successful film on paper – Al Pacino in the lead; an epic recreation of the American War of Independence; a top-flight creative team including the American modernist composer John Corigliano providing the score – but after a difficult and tempestuous production, it opened to some of the most dismissive reviews that any film received in the Eighties.

The influential Pauline Kael wrote “This is a certifiably loony picture; it's so bad it puts you in a state of shock” and Vincent Canby in the New York Times – in one of the kinder notices – said “it’s a mess, but one that's so giddily misguided that it's sometimes a good deal of fun for all of the wrong reasons. Characters who have met briefly early in the film later stage hugely emotional, tearful reconciliations.” Unsurprisingly, it was an epic box office flop.

Hudson’s subsequent career was far quieter. He directed another five films, none of which made much of an impression on audiences or critics, and remained a somewhat peripheral figure in cinema; if he looked at his contemporaries Ridley Scott and Alan Parker and envied their greater success (and knighthoods), he might have been forgiven for it. He later commented, of Revolution, that “I think it made a difference to my career a little bit but I always had Chariots of Fire to go back on. It didn’t slow down my desire.”

Yet he refused to give up entirely on the film that brought his imperial phase to a halt. In 2009, he released a director’s cut of the picture, entitled Revolution: Revisited, that was 10 minutes shorter than the original, added a Pacino voiceover and met with far greater critical approval; Philip French, the Observer film critic, even went so far as to describe it as ‘a masterpiece’. Although it has not yet taken its place as a misunderstood classic, it is an undeniably superior version of the picture, and suggests that the abrupt end to Hudson’s mainstream career was undeserved.

Nonetheless, all the editing in the world cannot resolve the film’s integral problems, not least Donald Sutherland’s performance as the villain, a sadistic British sergeant-major with a penchant for whipping drummer boys; to describe it as overblown would be an understatement.

The failure of Revolution was all the more disappointing because of the potential suggested by Hudson’s second film, Greystoke – The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. Although it was a modest box office success when it was released, making $45 million on a $30 million budget, it attracted criticism for everything from Andie MacDowell’s performance (famously dubbed by Glenn Close) as an English aristocrat to its solemn treatment of its source material.

Previously – and subsequently – Tarzan films had been cheerfully trashy, but Hudson and his screenwriter Robert Towne treated the adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs’s novels with a reverence that lifts the picture almost to the level of high art. It is tempting to see it as a major influence on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, especially Batman Begins; another picture that refuses to patronise its apparently lightweight subject matter and instead takes it deeply seriously.

Today, Greystoke seems far more successful than it was given credit for at the time. It features a particularly superb final performance from Ralph Richardson as the Earl of Greystoke – Tarzan’s grandfather – whose fading memory sees him regress into a kind of second childhood, which Hudson captures with heartbreaking compassion. The director’s decision to bring back virtually all of his Chariots of Fire cast and crew, save Vangelis (who had ‘writer’s block’) was also a wise one, creating a continuity with the earlier picture and allowing the two to exist almost as companion pieces, both offering wry commentary on the social mores of early twentieth century England.

Christopher Lambert as Tarzan in Greystoke - Alamy

Ironically, for a film that was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, Towne felt that Hudson had butchered his script and demanded that his name was replaced by that of his sheepdog P.H Vazak; the unsuspecting canine is therefore the only animal to have been Oscar-nominated.

Hudson suggested in 2012 that his stymied career was a source of regret to him, saying “I’ve worked on projects that I’ve wanted to do and they didn’t happen. It’s not the residue of Revolution but I hadn’t made a film that’s pleased the audience financially for a long time.” Perhaps his highest-profile work after the highs and lows of the early Eighties was a 1987 Labour party political broadcast, which was swiftly christened “Kinnock: The Movie” and led to a 19 point rise in Kinnock’s personal ratings: the short film used Hudson’s directorial skill to present the Labour leader as an accessible, determined figure, heroically battling the then-dominant Militant tendency in his party.

Hudson also directed a similarly memorable advertisement for British Airways in 1989, involving thousands of people standing together to create a giant face. At the time, it was the most expensive advert ever made, and is regularly cited as one of the most memorable and successful works of its kind.

Yet Hudson always knew that he would be remembered mainly for Chariots of Fire, which remains a classic of cinema, conveying its often subversive messages about class, religion and the British establishment with wit and economy. If his career never fulfilled its early promise, he could, at least, know that he directed an Oscar-winning triumph as his first film, and that is considerably more than most of his peers ever did. For that, if nothing else, he should be remembered with greater respect than he was awarded during his lifetime.