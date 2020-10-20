Hugh Grant says ‘toxic’ mobile phones are ‘killing us'

Grant says that mobiles are ‘toxic' (AFP via Getty Images)

Hugh Grant has claimed that mobile phones are “killing us”.

The Paddington 2 actor told the Radio Times that he spent a large period of time away from his device while shooting his new limited series The Undoing and relished the “blissful” time away from it.

“I hate my phone. For the first time in ages, I spent 14 blissful hours at work without it," he said.

“It was like being in 1994 again. Between set-ups, I studied my lines, I read a book or I talked to people. It was really nice.”

Grant continued: “Phones are terrible things. They are toxic. I think they're killing us.”

The British actor, who turned 60 in September, recently admitted that after an early career spent playing sensitive heartthrobs, he has become more drawn to “revoting roles” as he gets older.

“Richard [Curtis] always found it hilarious that the public might think I really was that nice guy in his films, because he knew very differently,” Grant said.

“That was a real bit of character acting, because that Mr Nice Guy’s never been me. I do find that as I grow older I’m increasingly drawn to, and more comfortable in, revolting roles.”

In recent years, Grant has played villains such as Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2 and Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal.

Additional reporting by Press Association