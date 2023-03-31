Hugh Grant said he wanted to destroy Daily Mail, court hears

Hugh Grant arrives at the Rolls Building in London after he settled his phone hacking claims against Mirror Group Newspapers in 2018

Hugh Grant “was out to destroy” the Daily Mail and allegedly hired a convicted phone hacker to help him do so, according to documents referred to at the High Court.

The actor and his legal team allegedly hired former News of the World reporter, Graham Johnson, to interview a private investigator accused of extracting “confidential and sensitive information” from Baroness Lawrence, emails have revealed.

The details emerged on the final day of a preliminary hearing at the High Court in which the Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, Baroness Lawrence and others are suing the Mail’s publisher Associated Newspapers for allegedly stealing private details.

In her witness statement to the court, Baroness Lawrence said that the “duplicity” of the alleged unlawful information gathering was “painful”. Her son Stephen, a black teenager, was murdered by a racist gang in 1993, prompting a Daily Mail campaign for justice.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended court for just over an hour of the afternoon session, sat near to Mr Johnson in court and listened intently to proceedings.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw the hearing, said “it wouldn’t surprise anyone” to hear that his decision on the future of the case would be decided at a later date.

Phone hacking charges denied

Associated Newspapers strenuously denies wrongdoing, including claims of bugging and hacking phones and tapping landlines.

During the hearing, Adrian Beltrami KC, for the Mail, referred to an email that named Mr Johnson and alleged that Mr Grant wanted to “destroy” the newspaper.

The email - sent two years after Mr Johnson was convicted of phone hacking - was written by Christine Hart, a private investigator who the claimants allege was involved in unlawful information gathering for the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

In the correspondence, sent to the Mail on February 9, 2016, she wrote: “I have had an approach from a freelance ex [News of the World] reporter Graham Johnston [sic] who is working on behalf of Hugh Grant and his lawyer.

Story continues

“They interviewed me about working for the Mail which I did from about 1999 to 2008 - under the name Warner Detective Agency - also my own name.

“I spoke to him and then he announced that what I had said was illegal - as far as I know it is NOT illegal - he then added that if not it was immoral - then announced that Grant was out to destroy/get the Mail and I must give over my old bank statement or remittances to prove I worked for The Mail.”

'Overwhelming'

Ms Hart ended the email by saying it was “all getting overwhelming” so she was seeking advice.

Mr Grant is not personally involved in the case but he has provided a witness statement supporting the celebrity claimants, who also include his ex-girlfriend, Liz Hurley.

In her witness statement, Baroness Lawrence said she had “learnt that one of Christine Hart’s specialities was targeting victims of crime like me to extract confidential and sensitive information which she did by blagging”.

Baroness Lawrence said she had seen an invoice to Ms Hart’s private investigation company from the Daily Mail showing a payment for £75 in August 1997 which she claimed “was an instruction… to steal information from me”.

The email from Ms Hart was said to be evidence that supports its application to have the case dismissed.

The preliminary hearing was taking place after Associated Newspapers applied to have the case dismissed on the basis the claimants have brought their allegations to court “too late”.

The claimants all allege they did not know, and could not possibly have known, about the allegedly unlawfully hacking, bugging and wiretapping until recently.

'Manifestly inappropriate'

Their lawyer, David Sherborne, has argued that the claimants did not have suspicions as they all believed assurances given under oath at the Leveson Inquiry that the Mail was not involved in phone hacking.

Mr Sherborne told the court that it was “manifestly inappropriate” for the publisher to ask Mr Justice Nicklin to make a decision on whether the case should be dismissed before a full trial.

He accused the Mail’s publishers of trying to have an “impermissible mini-trial”.

Mr Sherborne added that the group only became aware that they had been hacked after “confessions” from private detective, Gavin Burrows, triggered the legal action.

Mr Burrows later gave a conflicting statement to the Mail in which he denied all allegations of illegal gathering for the paper in an apparent reversal which prompted Mr Justice Nicklin to advise the celebrity claimants to "adjust their expectations" of his evidence.

Associated Newspapers has said: “We categorically deny the very serious claims made in this litigation and will vigorously defend them - if that proves necessary.”

It went on: “While the Mail’s admiration for Baroness Lawrence remains undimmed, we are profoundly saddened that she has been persuaded to bring this case.

“The Mail remains hugely proud of its pivotal role in campaigning for justice for Stephen Lawrence.”