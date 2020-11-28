Hugh Grant reveals his lead role offers dried up after he developed a “bad attitude”

Photo credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez - Getty Images

Hugh Grant returned to our screens this year in The Undoing and has received rave reviews for his performance but the 60-year-old has revealed that lead role offers haven’t always come in thick and fast.

Speaking in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Notting Hill actor said he took a break from acting after developing “a bad attitude”.

“I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after Music and Lyrics. I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film.

“At that point, it wasn't me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker [Did You Hear About The Morgans?].

"Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight. It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”

Hugh Grant’s latest role sees him star opposite leading lady Nicole Kidman in the six-part thriller. Talking of taking the part in The Undoing, he revealed earlier this month that it actually had to do with getting some peace.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he confessed: “I did this job partly to get away from my young children as they are exhausting at my age.

“I thought it would be great to have a break but every time I arrived in New York I missed them so badly I was a mess, so every scene was suddenly a cue for tears for me. I’d even go into a cafe and ask for a cup of coffee and the tears would come!

“Having spent a career unable to muster a single emotion, I find in my old age I can’t stop them.

"It’s something to do with children or love, or my wife, or something, but I can’t keep it at bay.”

Hugh has five children in total, two from a previous relationship and three with his wife Anna Eberstein.

