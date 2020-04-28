Hugh Grant sends message as 'Paddington 2' character to fundraising 4-year-old fan with cancer

Hugh Grant as Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2. (Studiocanal)

Hugh Grant reprised his Paddington 2 character Phoenix Buchanan to send a message of support to a young boy with cancer.

The 59-year-old actor was responding to a video message shared by the parents of 4-year-old Nottingham resident Henry (@henry_the_brave), who has high risk stage 4 Neuroblastoma. It showed young Henry, currently in lockdown, teaching his dad the dance Grant’s character does at the end of the the 2017 film.

Grant responded with a video message captioned “Greetings from HMP Wormwood Scrubs”.

Greetings from HMP Wormwood Scrubs. pic.twitter.com/jZnMwakqAU — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) April 27, 2020

“Hello Henry, Phoenix Buchanan here,” the 40-second message begins.

“I’m sorry that you’ve been locked up for so long in your house. But, you know, I’ve been locked up for the last five years, and the great answer is dancing, and can I say, your dancing is quite remarkable. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart.”

Paddington 2 ends with conceited former actor Buchanan incarcerated for trying to steal treasure from Paddington, using a pop-up book that revealed the location of the loot. A scene that plays over the end credits shows Buchanan leading a production of Rain on the Roof from Stephen Sondheim’s musical Follies with the other inmates.

Watching Henry teach Daddy the Dance from the end and then making him video it to check that he did it right! 🙄@HackedOffHugh what do you think?🕺🏻#henry2point6 #twopointsixchallenge #c4becheerful pic.twitter.com/Qrcj0OOfM7 — henry_the_brave (@henry_the_brave) April 26, 2020

“I wish I could say the same about your dad’s dancing,” Grant as Buchanan goes on, “but alas, I can’t. Anyway I wish you all the best, and if you happen to see that pop-up book, do let me know.”

Yahoo has contacted Henry’s family for comment.

The original thread was directed at new Channel 4 show Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, which is shining a light on the best at home activities being shared online. The first post in Henry’s Twitter thread showed the youngster enjoying his hair growing back following a recent chemotherapy treatment.

His family are currently fundraising for future treatments that may not be available on the NHS. It has raised over £12,000 so far on solvingkidscancer.org.uk.

“Henry is a very happy, clever little four-year-old who loves nothing more than dressing up as a firefighter with his little brother and best friend Oliver,” the fundraising page explains. “Henry is obsessed with anything fireman related and tells everyone what's going to happen when he’s old enough to go to firefighter school.”

“To get there Henry has to battle a disease no child should have to. He has high-risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer that has a 40-50% chance of long-term survival at diagnosis.”

He fell ill before his fourth birthday and was referred to the Children’s Assessment Unit at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC), Nottingham.

“Initially, it was suspected it was a virus or infection but in early June, whilst having an MRI scan, a large tumour was discovered in his abdomen. Further tests confirmed that he had high-risk neuroblastoma with n-myc amplification.”

He earned the nickname ‘Henry The Brave’ after undergoing seven months worth of treatment. His round of treatments came in January where he had a “high dose chemo and stem cell transplant, which requires a long period of isolation.”

“All being well, Henry will move on to radiotherapy and then several months of immunotherapy.”

Hugh Grant’s message to Henry was played by Greg James on his BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, with Henry’s family revealing that the actor was personally contributing to Henry’s fundraiser.

AMAZING @gregjames just played this on @BBCR1 😱



Please check out our full 26 Reasons to be Cheeful thread 👇🏻



Not only did this vid make Henry’s day, @HackedOffHugh also agreed to match Daddy’s 26p pledge for every new follower 👏🏻#henry2point6 #teamhenry #solvingkidscancer https://t.co/nATaA8Jb9w — henry_the_brave (@henry_the_brave) April 28, 2020

Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas airs on Channel 4, 7:30pm Sunday. Paddington 2 is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.