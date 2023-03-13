Hugh Grant compares himself to a 'scrotum' after awkward Oscars interview

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant at the 95th Annual Academy Awards - Variety

Hugh Grant likened his own face to a "scrotum" shortly after conducting an awkward carpet interview at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The British actor was criticised online for his responses during the pre-show interview with model and TV presenter Ashley Graham.

Following the interview Rolling Stone magazine tweeted: "And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to Ashley Graham telling Hugh Grant 'It was nice to talk to you'."

Grant went on to appear on stage to present an award alongside Andie MacDowell, with whom he starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994.

Grant, 62, told the audience at the Dolby Theatre: "It's lovely to be here. It is lovely. We're actually here to do two things.

"The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturiser.

"Andie here has been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I've never used one in my life."

He then pointed at his 64-year-old former co-star and said: "Still stunning."

Grant then pointed at himself and added: "Basically, a scrotum." The joke drew one of the biggest laughs of the night.

Earlier, Grant was asked by Graham what his favourite thing was about going to the Oscars.

He replied: "Uh well, it's fascinating, the whole of humanity is here, it's Vanity Fair."

It was unclear, but Grant may have been referring to the 19th Century novel. Graham thought he was referring to the glittering Vanity Fair Party, which takes place after the Oscars ceremony.

She said: "Oh, it's all about Vanity Fair, yes that's where we let loose and have a little bit of fun."

She then asked Grant what he was most excited to see and whether he was rooting for anyone to win. He replied: "No one in particular."

Graham then asked: "What are you wearing tonight then?" The actor responded: "Just my suit."

When she asked Grant who had designed his clothes, he said: "Just my tailor."

The interviewer then lavished praise on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which Grant has a cameo. She asked Grant what it was like to be in it and "how fun it was?"

He said: "Well I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds." Graham said: "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun right?" The actor replied: "Uh almost."

Ending the interview, Graham then said: "OK, alright, well thank you so much, it was nice to talk to you. Back to you guys."