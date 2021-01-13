Hugh Grant Was Offered Huge Black Mirror Role In One Of Show's Most Iconic Episodes

Hugh Grant has revealed he almost played a key role in one of Black Mirror’s most infamous episodes.

As the popularity of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian series has grown, it’s been able to book an impressive list of guest actors, including Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, Mad Men actor Jon Hamm and chart-topping singer Miley Cyrus.

However, in a new interview with Digital Spy, Hugh recalled he was actually offered a part in the very first episode of Black Mirror a decade ago.

“I’ve got this feeling I was offered a part in [a Black Mirror episode] ages ago,” he said. “Was there one in which the Prime Minister has to have sex with a pig?”

Hugh Grant (Photo: Andreas Rentz via Getty Images)

The Black Mirror episode in question, The National Anthem, was the first to air on Channel 4, and featured a much-loved member of the royal family being kidnapped, with the prime minister being tasked with having sex with a pig on live television in order for her to be released.

Hugh continued: “I think I was offered a part in that. Maybe I was the Prime Minister. I can’t remember.

“But I knew I couldn’t do it at the time. I think I was busy doing something else. I was making some film. I really can’t remember. It was a long time ago.”

Eventually, the role of fictional PM Michael Callow went to Rory Kinnear.

The National Anthem aired in 2011, and won huge critical acclaim, but also sparked Ofcom complaints due to its content.

Of course, Hugh does have some experience playing a UK leader, having played the prime minister in the 2003 festive rom-com Love Actually.

His and Charlie Brooker’s paths have finally crossed again, with the Undoing star playing one of the characters in the Netflix special Death To 2020.

All five series of Black Mirror are now available to stream on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.