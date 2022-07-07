Hugh Grant Asks Protestors to Blast Benny Hill Theme Song to Sabotage Boris Johnson TV Coverage: Watch

Hugh Grant, Boris Johnson

Vera Anderson/WireImage; Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Hugh Grant, Boris Johnson

English actor Hugh Grant took a jab at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the politician announced his plans to resign following a series of scandals that launched him to infamy.

Grant, 61, who coincidentally played the role of British prime minister in 2003's Love Actually, asked London protestor Steve Bray via Twitter on Thursday if he could play the Benny Hill Show theme song outside Parliament, seemingly emphasizing the chaos happening in U.K.'s Conservative Party right now.

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Bray accepted Grant's song request, blaring it on loud speakers, and within a short time live newscasts were covering Johnson's political drama to the soundtrack of circus music.

Hugh Grant tweeted a request at activists protesting outside Westminster to play the Benny Hill theme on their loudspeakers; when they did it became the soundtrack for street interviews with leading Tories trying explain the situation to the British people pic.twitter.com/V1LxUoxRUE — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) July 7, 2022

For weeks, Johnson, 58, has been facing escalating calls by U.K. citizens — and members of his own party and cabinet — to resign after a series of scandals tainted his premiership.

First, it was revealed that Johnson had hosted 16 social gatherings in Downing Street during a 20-month period of various levels of COVID-related lockdowns in England.

Then another scandal arose involving Conservative MP Chris Pincher, who was forced to resign as deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party after being suspended for allegedly groping two men at the prestigious Carlton Club in London's upscale Mayfair neighborhood. After Pincher's resignation, it emerged that Johnson had been warned about the MP's behavior before promoting him to government office.

Story continues

RELATED: Boris Johnson Survives Vote to Oust Him as British Prime Minister, but His Political Future Remains Uncertain

Johnson long refused to give up his post, even as senior officials and dozens of staffers in his government resigned in protest this week. Finally, on Thursday morning, he announced that he would step down in the fall after a successor is chosen — something many are perceiving as a weak response, instead demanding an instant resignation.

As the Benny Hill theme song, officially called "Yakety Sax," played, locals danced in a nearby park, appearing to enjoy Grant's choice in music and find some levity in a divisive time for British politics.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

The Benny Hill Show was a slapstick comedy show that aired on British television from 1955 to 1989, featuring silly sketches by comedic actor Benny Hill.