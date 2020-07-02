Hugh Downs Dies: Longtime News And Entertainment Broadcaster Was 99
Hugh Downs, who began appearing on television at the dawn of the medium and gained fame as co-host of 20/20, host of Today and as Jack Paar’s sidekick on the Tonight Show, has died.
The Washington Post and New York Times cited a statement from Downs’ family in reporting his death on July 1 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ. The cause of death was reported to be a heart ailment.
Downs appeared on air for more than 10,000 hours, which was a record until Regis Philbin eclipsed it in 2004.
