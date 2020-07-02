Hugh Downs Dies: Longtime News And Entertainment Broadcaster Was 99

Dade Hayes
Deadline

Click here to read the full article.

Hugh Downs, who began appearing on television at the dawn of the medium and gained fame as co-host of 20/20, host of Today and as Jack Paar’s sidekick on the Tonight Show, has died.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Washington Post and New York Times cited a statement from Downs’ family in reporting his death on July 1 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ. The cause of death was reported to be a heart ailment.

More from Deadline

Downs appeared on air for more than 10,000 hours, which was a record until Regis Philbin eclipsed it in 2004.

MORE

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What to Read Next