Hugh Bonneville says a second Downton Abbey film could happen once cast are vaccinated

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville has hinted at a sequel to the 2019 film adaptation of the much-loved period drama.

The actor - who has been working as a marshal at his local vaccination centre - revealed there is "certainly the intention" to make another movie, but the cast and crew would have to be vaccinated before it could become a reality.

Speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Bonneville explained: "Here’s the deal, if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie."

He continued: "It's the usual thing. The planets are circling. They are beginning to get into alignment. There is a thing called coronavirus knocking around and until that is under control in a sensible way, we are not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row. Mixing my metaphors here. But there is certainly the intention to do it."

Bonneville said he would love to reprise his role as Lord Grantham, and concluded that another Downton film would provide fans with much-need pleasure and light relief during the ongoing challenges of Covid-19.

"We would love to do it, we are desperate to do it, and I think it’s the sort of pleasurable release of a movie like the first one was, that audiences would enjoy after all of this mess we have been through," he added.

Set in 1927, the Downton Abbey film centred around the Crawleys as they prepared for a visit from royalty. There were many storylines that were left open, such as did Laura Carmichael's Edith safely have her baby? And how is Michelle Dockery's Mary handling running the estate on her own?

Graham Neame, Downton Abbey’s producer, previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel was in the works: "We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around: we have to try and get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging."

Creator Julian Fellowes agreed that a follow-up was possible, adding: “For me now to say, ‘Absolutely, definitely this is it, there will never be another film,’ I would just be foolish. Because you end up eating your words, you know? I mean, I wouldn’t mind making another film. We were very happy making this one. So let’s see what happens."

