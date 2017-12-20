Huggins pressures No. 10 West Virginia to improve

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Coming off a teaching week that featured an in-season exhibition game, No. 10 West Virginia apparently requires more instruction.

Coach Bob Huggins remains dissatisfied with the full-court press even though the Mountaineers (9-1) rank fourth nationally in forced turnovers at 20.6 per game. What he saw Saturday during a 98-50 exhibition win over Division II Wheeling Jesuit, once he looked beyond the blowout, left him more worried.

Huggins wants tighter traps, better pursuit angles and more defensive intensity as his team prepares to face Coppin State (0-11) on Wednesday night.

"Ball pressure is a wonderful thing when it comes to defense," he said. "If you've got pressure on the ball, people worry about unloading it as fast as they can.

"We weren't where we supposed to be on the help side, so instead of the court shrinking, we made it bigger. We've got to get our pressure straightened out."

During a nine-game winning streak, West Virginia occasionally has abandoned its press for a 1-3-1 zone, primarily when coping with foul trouble. Huggins figures both will be needed once the Big 12 round-robin begins later this month.

Jevon Carter's defense hasn't waned, though. Carter continues to pace the country in steals, and his offensive game has elevated, too. He is averaging 19.4 points and 6.0 assists.

Fellow senior Daxter Miles scores 14.6 points per game and stands seven points shy of 1,000 for his career. Lamont West (11.9 ppg) and Beetle Bolden (10.9 ppg) also are 3-point threats, though Bolden is questionable for Wednesday after spraining an ankle in the exhibition.

Coppin State arrives under first-year coach Juan Dixon, the former All-America point guard who led Maryland to the 2002 national title. Shining moments have been rare in Dixon's new job, where the Eagles sport a No. 301 RPI and a 14-game losing streak that dates to last season.