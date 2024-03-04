Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez of Liverpool celebrate Darwin Nunez's goal

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Liverpool's late win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday is "what champions do".

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score a 99th-minute winner to keep Jurgen Klopp's side top of the Premier League before next weekend's potentially pivotal meeting with Manchester City.

"They didn't stop," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They weren't at their best, they made changes.

"When Darwin Nunez came on they looked a lot better. [Luiz] Diaz was always a goal threat.

"You have to give the credit to Liverpool, they kept knocking at the door, they didn't go away. You talk about champions, this is what champions do. This is what a team who have a winning mentality do.

"This is going to be a huge win in Liverpool's season."

Former Forest and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "From Liverpool's point of view, they are down to their bare bones. They are fighting, digging in, and it's a massive massive goal for them in the end.

"That's what happens when you put your chances away. They're having this little moment here where they're hanging on. Wins like this, players coming back, that kind of momentum will be huge going towards the back end of the season.

"Klopp's team have had some huge moments late in games recently. He'll be delighted."

