'Huge week for Arsenal'

[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal striker Ellen White says the Gunners have to put "everything on the line" in their next two games against Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Women's Football Weekly podcast, England's record goalscorer said Arsenal would need to improve on their performances so far this season.

"From looking at those games, as a striker, the amount of shots they had on target was very poor. They’ve got to be more clinical. They’ve got unbelievable players, it’s finding that right recipe or combination of players that work.

"The Champions League is another level. Bayern are another level. They’re coming off the back of winning the Bundesliga, they’re unbeaten this season, so they’re going to be full of confidence.

"Maybe they’ll also be looking for a bit of revenge after being knocked out by Arsenal a couple of seasons ago.

"It’s going to be a really interesting game, but Arsenal have to step up another level now."

After facing Bayern on Wednesday, Jonas Eidevall's team will take on Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

"The next two games are huge for Arsenal," says White. "If they were to lose against Chelsea, they are way off the title already.

"It’s a huge week for them.

"They are the most exciting games. It’s all pressure but that’s why you play football. You’re putting everything on the line. They have to put everything on the line now.

"I’m not saying they are going to be out of the title, but they would have to have a perfect season if they were to lose against Chelsea on Saturday. They’ve got to go for it."

