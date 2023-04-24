With huge towers shaped like saxophones, jazzy Berkeley home lists for $1.2M. See it

Is Kenny G in the market for a home?

The Saxophone House — one of the most whimsical homes you’ll ever see — is on the market in Berkeley, California for $1.997 million. The 4,000-square-foot home, with an Art Deco facade, features a massive, golden pair of protruding towers in the shape of soprano saxophones. Below and in the middle of the two towers, an oversized chimney looks like the curved bell of the woodwind instrument.

“It was first designed for an amateur jazz player after the Oakland fire in the late ‘90s,” listing agent Derek Han of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate told the Sacramento Bee in an interview. “It’s very unique. It’s got all these whimsical features.”

Designed in an open, light-filled style, like an atrium, the three-story home is magnificent inside, too. There are swirling golden-hued staircases, curved balconies and treble-clef railings, sweeping canyon views from large windows and multiple balconies, and a separate guest house. It sits on a private road on roughly a quarter-acre lot in Claremont Hills community.

The grandiosity of the interior is reminiscent of a luxury cruise ship, Han said.

Designed by Oakland-based Ace Architects, whose work includes Children’s Fairyland at Lake Merritt, the Saxophone House has a gourmet kitchen, shiny hardwood flooring, a fireplace and game room from a converted garage.

The luxurious primary suite is stunning with a custom-built circular bed, two walk-in closets and an elegant bathroom with double sinks and sunken jetted tub.

“And the symmetry this home has to offer — it’s out of this world, one of a kind,” Han said. “It’s an iconic home.”

“Can you see yourself hosting a grand party in this castle or enjoying the incredible sunset view from the deck? A must-see to appreciate,” according to the listing.

Ownership of the home has changed a few times over the years. The sellers work in the tech field, Han said.

“They have enjoyed it. They hosted many parties, and have many memories with family there,” Han said. “It is a great home for somebody who will really treasure it, not like just owning a house, but owning a piece of history.”