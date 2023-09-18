Huge temperature swing to cover Ontario this week as fall arrives

The pumpkins on the store shelves may say “it’s fall, y’all,” but the atmosphere has other plans for Ontario as we head toward the autumnal equinox on Saturday.

A stout ridge of high pressure looks to build over the eastern half of Canada toward the end of the week, potentially sending temperatures soaring double-digits above seasonal for this time of year.

MUST SEE: What a growing El Niño could mean for Canada’s upcoming winter

Folks who love cool weather should soak up the chill early this week, though.

Overnight lows will dip well into the single digits for northeastern Ontario, the Nickel Belt, and cottage country Monday night into Tuesday morning, with some areas potentially falling to the freezing mark by sunrise.

Ontario single digit lows

Things are going to change in a hurry, though, as a pattern flip lurches across the region.

A large ridge of high pressure will build over Ontario and Quebec by the end of the week, allowing temperatures to soar far above seasonal as we approach the first day of fall on Saturday.

Ridges foster sinking air, which warms up as it falls toward the ground. This air will get quiet toasty for a large swath of Ontario, where some folks might see highs pushing the 30-degree mark by Friday.

DON’T MISS: A rare behemoth: Hurricane Lee’s incredible 9,000+ km journey

Ontario warm friday

The warmth won’t remain confined to the south, either. We could see highs across portions of northern Ontario climb 10+ degrees above seasonal for the second-to-last week of September.

This pattern shift is still a few days out, though, and some models suggest that temperatures might remain a bit cooler. But don’t let the early-week chill fool you—don’t put away those short-sleeve shirts just yet.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario.

WATCH: Here's what Lee did as it struck the Maritimes on Saturday

Click here to view the video