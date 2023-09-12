Huge sinkhole opens up in London street and nearly swallows post box

The sinkhole appeared overnight in Eltham, south-east London - Andrew Hudson / SWNS/Andrew Hudson / SWNS

A sinkhole the size of a car has appeared on a street in south-east London - nearly swallowing a post box.

Residents of Dunvegan Road in Eltham, Greenwich, woke up to find the large hole on Monday morning..

The area around the crater has since been fenced off after locals initially used wheelie bins to prevent an accident..

Andrew Hudson, who posted a photo of the hole on Facebook, wrote: “Next to Mayday Cars cab office be aware!

“I feel sorry for anyone that has posted important letters in the post box there because they are not being collected anytime soon.”

A spokesman for Greenwich council said: “We were notified of a sinkhole in Dunvegan Road by the London Fire Brigade on Monday, Sept 11. Our investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and develop next steps.

“Until then, the area will remain closed off and reassurance visits will be taking place with neighbouring businesses. The road is expected to be closed for at least a few weeks and diversions will be place.”

