Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Phelan Chatterjee - BBC News
·2 min read
The iron mine of Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB in Kiruna, Sweden
No rare earths are currently mined in Europe, and nearly all of the EU's supply comes from China

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden.

No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China.

The discovery is also being seen as "decisive" for the green transition, given the expected rise in demand for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Some 98% of rare earths used in the EU in 2021 were imported from China.

Over one million tonnes are reported to have now been found in Sweden's far north.

Although significant, that is a fraction of the world's 120-million-tonne reserves, according to a US estimate.

The term rare earth refers to a group of 17 elements that are used to make a range of products and infrastructure which are increasingly important to everyday life.

They can be found in mobiles, hard drives and trains. But they are also important for green technology including wind turbines and electric vehicles. Some are essential for military equipment like missile guidance systems.

Extraction is both difficult and potentially damaging to the environment.

Demand for them is expected to increase fivefold by 2030.

"Lithum and rare earths will soon be more important than oil and gas," the EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said the EU was "way too dependent on other countries for these materials" and insisted a change was needed.

"Electrification, the EU's self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine", she asserted.

The newly discovered raw materials may not reach the market before 10-15 years' time, the mining company's CEO Jan Mostrom said. Permitting processes take time due to environmental risk evaluations.

But Mr Mostrom called on authorities to speed up the process, "to ensure increased mining of this type of raw material in Europe".

Latest Stories

  • Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

    KIRUNA, Sweden/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB on Thursday said it had identified more than 1 million tonnes of rare earth oxides in the Kiruna area in the far north of the country, the largest known such deposit in Europe. Rare earth minerals are essential to many high-tech manufacturing processes and are used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, portable electronics, microphones and speakers. "This is good news, not only for LKAB, the region and the Swedish people, but also for Europe and the climate," LKAB CEO Jan Mostrom said in a statement.

  • Turbines set new British wind power record

    More than 21 gigawatts of wind power was being produced early on Tuesday evening.

  • House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

    The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.

  • China note! EU-member Sweden locates rare earth deposits

    KIRUNA, Sweden (AP) — The beginning of the end of Europe’s dependency on China for precious rare earth materials may lie buried deep under the rugged reaches of northern Sweden, well above the Arctic Circle. Sweden’s iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday it has identified “significant deposits” in Lapland of rare earth elements that are essential for the manufacture of smartphones, electric vehicles and wind turbines. The government-owned company that mines iron ore at Kiruna, almost 1,000 kilometer

  • China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

    China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday. According to Reuters, a suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded. "As far as we know, there were no Chinese citizens killed or injured in this terrorist attack, (we) hope the Afghan side will take resolute and effective measures, earnestly protect citizens and institutions from all countries, including the Chinese side, that are in Afghanistan," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked about the blast that reportedly was targeting a Chinese delegation.

  • Brazil Congress: Bolsonaro supporters inside palace enabled riot - Lula

    The new leader accuses security forces of opening the doors of the presidential palace to rioters.

  • 'Experiment' with Raptors bench provides boost in much-needed win over Hornets

    With the Raptors running out of options to turn their season around, it was a unique blend of size off their bench that helped propel them forward against the Hornets.

  • Russia releases US Navy veteran who crossed border

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has released a U.S. Navy veteran who apparently illegally crossed the border from Poland into the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad last year and was held there for nine months. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson announced that Taylor Dudley had been handed over to U.S. custody in Poland on Thursday. The State Department had no immediate substantive comment but said it was aware of “reports” that an American citizen had been deported from Russia. The department said it

  • Lack of oxygen kills hundreds of fish near Banff

    Those taking in the views at a popular lake near Banff, Alta., will likely see a large amount of dead fish from the shore, according to Parks Canada. Fish in the second lake at Vermilion Lakes, directly west of Banff, recently died from winterkill said Mark Taylor, aquatic ecologist team lead in Banff National Park. Winterkill naturally happens when the fish don't get enough oxygen. He said Parks Canada became aware of the dead fish after a report came in from the public. Fisheries managers in C

  • The war in Ukraine could be decided this year, former US Army general says, warning of dire consequences if Russia faces defeat

    Russia "would use a nuclear weapon before it allowed its military to be defeated in the field," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.

  • Sweden rejects four extradition requests from Turkey - report

    The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and 2020, before Sweden and Finland signed a three-way agreement with Turkey aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to the two Nordic countries joining the NATO military alliance. Sweden's High Court decided last summer the four could not be extradited, TT said, leaving the government no choice but to follow its decision.

  • UPDATE 1-Ukraine stages war games near Belarus amid fears of Russian assault

    Ukraine fears Russia could build up forces on the territory of its ally Belarus before striking in the northwest or even try to drive towards Kyiv as it did when it invaded last February. By reopening a northern front, Russia would stretch Kyiv's forces, which have been focused for months on battles raging in the east and south, forcing it to divert troops to the north. Colonel Roman Voloschuk of the 104th Territorial Defence brigade sought to project strength on the sidelines of military drills in three secret locations in Ukraine's northwest.

  • Ukraine stages war games near Belarus amid fears of Russian assault

    Ukraine fears Russia could build up forces on the territory of its Belarusian ally before striking in the northwest or even try to drive towards Kyiv as it did when it invaded last February. By reopening a northern front, Russia would stretch Kyiv's forces, which have been focused for months on battles raging in the east and south, forcing it to divert troops to the north. Colonel Roman Voloschuk of the 104th Territorial Defence brigade sought to project an image of strength on the sidelines of military drills in three locations in Ukraine's northwest that the army asked not be disclosed for security reasons.

  • Mexico in talks with mining companies about lithium

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday the government is in talks to persuade companies that have started lithium mining projects in Mexico to give up their plans. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not say what the talks involved or whether the companies would be offered compensation. But he made it clear that whatever they might be allowed to mine — or help the government mine — they wouldn't be permitted to produce lithium on their own. In 2022, Mexico nationalized lithium

  • UK royals appear for first time after Harry's book published

    LONDON (AP) — Members of the U.K. royal family appeared in public Thursday for the first time since the publication of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, touring charities and a hospital as they got on with the task of being working royals. Prince William and Kate seemed relaxed as they arrived at Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the home city of The Beatles, but they were confronted by a man outside the media area in blustery conditions who appeared to say: “Do you ever plan to comment on H

  • Russia will launch new capsule to return space station crew

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will send up a new capsule next month to bring back three space station crew members whose original ride home was damaged, officials said Wednesday. The two Russians and one American will stay several extra months at the International Space Station as a result of the capsule switch, possibly pushing their mission to close to a year, NASA and Russian space officials told reporters. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and astronaut Frank Rubio were supposed to retu

  • Ukraine denies Russia controls Soledar, says fighting is intense

    Ukraine's military denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of the eastern town of Soledar, and said the intensity of battles in the area could be compared to fighting in World War Two. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines. He said the military command was "working now on how to stabilise the situation with the maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine."

  • Derek Carr sends farewell to Raider Nation on social media. ‘Hard to say goodbye’

    “I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of to win a championship still rages.”

  • Experts warn over plans to age-check child asylum seekers with X-rays

    Then-home secretary Priti Patel said using biological tests would stop grown men seeking asylum while ‘masquerading as children’.

  • Weapons makers say Ottawa is leaving them in the dark on its plans to aid Ukraine

    The association representing Canada's defence contractors says it's going to take a lot more than talk to put the industry on a so-called "war footing." In a bluntly-worded opinion piece published online Wednesday, Christyn Cianfarani, executive director of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries, said that Canada — unlike its allies — has not put in place a framework to ramp up production to meet the demand triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Instead, Cianfarani wr