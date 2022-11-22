You can get huge markdowns on these streaming services during Black Friday 2022: Save on HBO Max, Paramount Plus and more

Watch you favorite TV shows, movies and more with big markdowns on these top streaming services for Black Friday.

Some great deals are going up this year ahead of Black Friday, and the various major streaming platforms are also getting in on the action.

Early Black Friday deals have come for the streaming services. Warner Bros. Discover is showcasing an 80% savings when you sign up, knocking down the monthly price for new and returning customers down to $1.99/month (on ad-supported tiers) for HBO Max, while Discover Plus is just 99 cents a month. Disney Plus is also raising their bundle prices next month, so hop on that $79.99 a year price for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ before 12/8. Keep in mind, though, that some Black Friday offers may only apply for new subscribers.

Whether you're a movie buff, a parent, a romcom fan, or just an omnivorous TV hound looking for your next favorite show, here are the best deals you can get on streaming for Black Friday 2022.

The best Black Friday streaming deals

