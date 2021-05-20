Joe Tremblett was a man who liked to help out. Whether it was through his work with the Kinsmen and other service organizations, his advocacy of seniors , or his time on the Happy Valley-Goose Bay town council, Tremblett was always enthusiastic, eager to help , and had a smile on his face.

Tremblett died May 15 at the age of 56 following a lengthy illness. He lived in Happy Valley-Goose Bay most of his life and was heavily involved in the community, most notably with the local chapter of the Kinsmen.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Kinsman Club president Perry Mugford said Tremblett was a tireless volunteer and always the first to raise his hand when something needed to be done.

Tremblett was club manager, ran the merchandise bingo, and called bingo for the club, to name some of the things he did.

“He was steady, flat out, looking for ways to raise money for the community,” Mugford said. “It’s a huge loss for the town. If you saw Joe coming you better get money ready because he had tickets and you’d be buying one.”

Tremblett was well-known as an advocate for seniors, especially those in the Labrador Grenfell Health Long Term Care Facility in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He championed the town creating an accessibility path from the facility to the nearby Kinsman Park.

In honour of Tremblett’s contributions the town, in conjunction with the Helping Hands committee at the facility, named the pathway Joe’s Way at a ceremony in January.

Mugford, who is also on the Helping Hands committee, said it was nice that Tremblett was able to attend the ceremony since he was instrumental in getting the project underway.

Mugford said Tremblett’s ready smile and happy-go-lucky personality were infectious — it was also what made him a success at calling bingo.

Tremblett loved calling bingo, Mugford said, which was evident watching him.

“Joe got sick just before COVID began and if bingo ever gets up and on the go again, he’ll be one person hard to replace,” Mugford said. “It will be quite the mission to replace him as a bingo caller and I’m not sure if we’re up for it.”

Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram