Huge Jump In Daily Covid Cases To 22,961 As UK Infection Number Passes 500,000

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The UK has recorded a massive jump in Covid infections for the second day running, with 22,961 cases confirmed up to 9am on Sunday.

It means the country has now recorded more than 500,000 lab-confirmed cases.

The massive spike comes after the government blamed a technical glitch for a similarly huge rise of 12,872 on Saturday, having recorded around 6,000 most days last week.

The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed that Sunday’s daily figure includes 15,841 additional cases which were recorded between September 25 and October 2, but not included on previous days because of the same technical issue.

The official dashboard said Sunday’s data is “therefore artificially high for England and the UK”.

The government also said a further 33 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday. This brings the UK total to 42,350.

It is likely to fuel calls for another national lockdown, with many fearing the second wave is taking hold at a fast pace.

Test and Trace and Public Health England joint medical adviser, Susan Hopkins, said anyone who had tested positive in the days affected by the backlog would still have got their results earlier.

She said: “Our analysis now shows that this issue affected a total of 15,841 cases from the period between 25 September and 2 October, with the majority occurring in recent days. This means the total number of positive cases over this period was higher than previously reported.

“Of these, over 75% (11,968) relate to cases that should have been reported between 30 September and 2 October.

“This issue did not affect people receiving their Covid-19 test results and all people who tested positive have received their Covid-19 test result in the normal way.”

On Friday, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) confirmed the “R-rate” of Covid-19 had spiked again to between 1.3 and 1.6.

The reproduction number, or R value, tracks coronavirus transmission across the UK, with any value above 1.0 indicating that the pandemic is growing.

Last week, the R number was between 1.2 and 1.5.

An R number between 1.3 and 1.6 means that “on average every 10 people infected will infect between 13 and 16 other people”, SAGE said.

The R value is estimated to be at its highest, and as high as 1.6, in the North East and London, followed closely by the North West.

“Over the next few weeks, it will be important that we understand this in the UK and do not become complacent,” the spokesman for SAGE added.

Related...

'Suspicion' Of 'Political Interference' Over Local Lockdowns, Says Labour

How Donald Trump Became A Possible Superspreader

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.