Huge game from Mark Smith is not enough for Kansas State in 71-69 loss at Oklahoma

A familiar nemesis prevented the Kansas State men’s basketball team from winning its Big 12 opener against Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

The Wildcats got off to a horrendous start, and they were unable to overcome it during a 71-69 loss.

K-State fought back from an early 15-point deficit and tied the game late in the second half thanks to an incredible performance from Mark Smith, who finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

The Sooners (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) made enough clutch plays down the stretch to hold off the Wildcats (8-4, 0-1) in a game that featured a pair of short-handed teams.

Neither side was at full strength for this one. K-State was without starting point guard Markquis Nowell, while Oklahoma was without Bijan Cortes, Jacob Groves and Tanner Groves because they were all sidelined while in COVID-19 protocols.

That seemed to even things out, but Oklahoma was ready to go at the start. K-State needed a few minutes to get acclimated to the environment.

Elijah Harkless led the Sooners with 21 points.

Smith, a Missouri transfer, countered with his best game in a K-State uniform. He drove the basket for both points and rebounds. He nailed three-pointers. He did everything he could to help the Wildcats win. He just needed a little bit more from his supporting cast.

Nijel Pack had 17 points. Ismael Massoud finished with 13 points. Only three other K-State players scored.

The Wildcats are set to be in action again on Tuesday against Texas at Bramlage Coliseum.