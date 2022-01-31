A huge furniture and home decor center will open in former Kansas City-area Macy’s

Furniture Mall of Missouri, a furniture and home décor “shopping center,” is opening in Lee’s Summit later this year.

It plans a 125,000-square-foot store in the former Macy’s building in Summit Fair, 900 N.W. Blue Parkway. A fourth quarter opening is scheduled.

It will have a wide selection of furniture, including sofas, recliners, chairs, fireplaces, mattresses, dining room pieces, bedroom, office, outdoor, pillows, rugs and lamps.

“We are super excited to open the Furniture Mall of Missouri in the Summit Fair shopping center, this will be our best and most fun store yet,” Jeff Winter, co-owner of Furniture Mall of Missouri, said in a statement. “The Lee’s Summit area is growing rapidly and should have several good options to shop and buy furniture locally. We plan to be one of those good options.”

He couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment Monday.

The company also has a 160,000-square-foot Olathe location, Furniture Mall of Kansas, at 2125 E. Kansas Road, which opened in 2015.

The Winter family has owned and operated furniture stores since 1933. The Winters previously described their retail grouping as offering “big box selection with the feel and experience of a small family store.”

Earlier in January, Macy’s announced it was closing its Lee’s Summit location after nearly 13 years as part of a nationwide plan to shutter “125 stores in lower tier malls.”

In other Summit Fair news, The DripBar, a Rhode Island-based health center, plans a February opening at 930 M N.W. Blue Parkway.