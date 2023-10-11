Luton airport closed and flights suspended after huge fire in car park

Luton airport has been closed after a huge fire ripped through a multi-storey car park, causing it to collapse and forcing all flights to be suspended.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the airport advised people not to travel to the airport and said all flights would be suspended until 3pm. Passengers were also advised to contact their airline for information about flights.

Footage posted on social media showed flames and billowing smoke coming from the top floor of the multi-storey car park, along with the sounds of loud explosions and car alarms.

Bedfordshire fire and rescue service said the structure had suffered a “significant structural collapse” and one half of the car park had been “fully involved in the fire”.

Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX — Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023

The fire service declared a major incident at 9.38pm on Tuesday. At 3.57am, firefighters were still trying to put out the enormous blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and vehicles on the airport runway.

At the peak of the fire, Bedfordshire fire and rescue service had 15 fire engines, three specialist aerial appliances and more than 100 firefighters at the scene. It is believed that up to 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Luton airport said: “Emergency services remain on the scene following last night’s fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

“Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday 11th October.”

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted. For queries relating to a parked vehicle or future booking please contact luton.customerservices@apcoa.com.”

Update at 07:10 pic.twitter.com/WXCrmUcLih — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) October 11, 2023

The East of England ambulance service said one member of the public and six firefighters were affected by smoke inhalation.

In a statement at 3am on Wednesday, the airport said: “Emergency services continue to respond to a significant fire in Terminal Car Park 2, which has resulted in a partial structural collapse.”

Molly Bullard posted video footage of the fire on X and wrote: “Scary scenes at Luton Airport as the multi story short stay car park is exploding in flames.”

Russell Taylor, 41, flew into the airport from Edinburgh. He told the PA Media news agency: “There were a couple of fire engines with a car ablaze on the upper floor of the car park at just after 9pm.

“A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames. The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.”

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the airline operator easyJet said it was “currently unable to operate as planned” because of the closure and said customers on cancelled flights had the option to rebook or receive a refund. “The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.