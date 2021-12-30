Huge fight shuts down John Wall Invitational in Raleigh

On the same night that two teenagers were shot at a high school basketball tournament in Salisbury, a large fight shut down a similar event in Raleigh.

Wednesday night at the John Wall Holiday tournament, a fight broke out among fans. Tear gas was used by security to break up the fight and clear the building. The tournament is being held at Wake Tech.

In Salisbury, two teens were shot after a fight broke out in the lobby at Catawba College.

In Raleigh, at the John Wall tournament, Twitter user @asapzeke caught the melee on video.

It forced a scheduled game between Farmville Central and Life Christian to be postponed.

The teams will play Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Capacity will be limited to 50 percent for the final day of the event.

After the incident, tournament organizers released a statement on Twitter. It said security had already been stretched thin due to a fight, among players, that broke out following a game between Southern California Academy and Moravian Prep. Those teams played must before the scheduled Farmville Central-Life Christian game.

Tournament officials said after the tear gas was used to break up the fight among fans, it wasn’t safe for the players to continue.

“What happened tonight doesn’t represent John Wall, the Triangle Education Advancement Foundation or the Holiday Invitational,” said co-tournament director Webb Wellman. “We love our players, we love our fans and we will work hard to make sure this doesn’t happen again. This event is about the love of the game and violence will never be acceptable.”