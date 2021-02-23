Huge explosion as train carrying oil tankers collides with 18-wheeler

(Independent)

A train and an 18-wheeler have collided in Texas, causing a huge explosion and a cloud of smoke from the scene. No injuries or deaths have been reported. The crash happened outside Cameron, between Austin and Dallas.

Texas news anchor Rusty Surette tweeted:

⚠️‼️EXPLOSION AND FIRE reported this morning in Milam County, TX. FM 2095 southeast of Cameron. Avoid area!



18-wheeler vs. train. No details on injuries or deaths. We have crew on the way.



(📸: @LynnPHagan) pic.twitter.com/hTqih0XaUD — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 23, 2021

Police first received news of the crash at 6:45 Central Time and sent aid to first responders at the scene of the crash, according to Fox News.

Authorities initially allowed the resulting fire to burn for a while as it was too hot to deal with, local outlet KXXV reported. At least one home burned down, KVUE reported.

A driver tweeted a video saying that he felt the heat from the crash inside his car.

The train, between 13 and 15 cars long, was carrying coal, fuel, and rocks. Both the driver of the 18-wheeler and the train conductor survived the crash without injuries.

18-WHEELER COLLIDES WITH TRAIN: The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a fiery collision involving an 18-wheeler and a train in Milam County. pic.twitter.com/XIQ899wnbI — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) February 23, 2021

Milam County Sheriff Chris White said the crash took place at a railroad crossing at around 6:40 am. He said that the train was carrying coal and gasoline in the front cars, causing the massive explosion.

Story continues

“Luckily, the hazardous material was a little further back,” he said according to KCEN-TV, adding: “By the grace of God, we were saved by that one.”

Mr White said that there’s no threat to the community and that several agencies are working to put out the fire. He added that some older people in the surrounding area are evacuating from their homes and that other evacuations are taking place on a voluntary basis.

There’s no airborne danger at this time, Mr White said. Those responding to the scene include the Cameron Fire Department, the Rosebud Voluntary Fire Department, and the Temple Fire Department. Heavy hazmat suits are being used to deal with the situation.

Mr White said that additional personnel are coming in from Houston and Dallas.

Read More

Texas Attorney General left the state on the same day as Ted Cruz amid historic winter storm

In Texas, attention turns to storm repairs, political peril

Tesla Powerwall owners in Texas avoid blackout but car owners see charge cost spike to $900

GOP Texas Congressman attacks Ted Cruz: ‘When a crisis hits my state, I’m there’

Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas