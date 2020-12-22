This huge end-of-year Wayfair furniture sale will help you spruce up your home for 2021
With just 10 days left to go before 2021 is officially here, it's the perfect time to give your space a new year spruce-up. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your office in preparation for a few more months of working from home or your bedroom needs some majorly cozy accents for the winter months ahead, Wayfair has your back. In fact, the furniture retailer has just launched one of its largest sales of the year with its massive end-of-year clearance sale, and the savings are incredible.
Through Monday, January 4, 2021, shoppers can scoop up new furniture, homey décor and more at the popular home goods store. From mattresses and bedding to living room seating, tons of noteworthy markdowns are up for grabs—and, lucky for you, we’ve already sifted through them all to find the best of the best.
Keep scrolling to check out the most exciting price drops available during this massive shopping event on all things home.
Living room
Get the Bungalow Rose Monestime 18-Inch Round Pouf Ottoman from $64.99 (Save $140.01 to $141.01)
Get the Andover Mills Boston 48-Inch Rectangle Storage Ottoman for $115.99 (Save $34)
Get the George Oliver Boyden Armchair for $126.99 (Save $173.99 to $208.99)
Get the Andover Mills Pettit Faux Leather Manual Recliner from $142.99 (Save $14 to $20)
Get the Three Posts Lorraine 60-Inch TV Stand for $179.99 (Save $110)
Get the George Oliver Glenn 65-Inch TV Stand from $222.99 (Save $86.01)
Get the Latitude Run Maddock Faux Leather Rocker Recliner from $257.28 (Save $155.22 to 163.80)
Get the Alcott Hill Mcfall Manual Glider Recliner from $269.99 (Save $53 to $70)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 55-Inches for $269.99 (Save $90)
Get the Mercury Row Garren 75.6-Inch Square Arm Sofa for $289.99 (Save $110)
Get the Foundstone Joy 77-Inch Round Arm Sleeper for $289.99 (Save $259.01 to $329.06)
Get the Mercury Row Imani Velvet 81.5-Inch Wide Square Arm Convertible Sofa from $339.99 (Save $46 to $76)
Bedroom
Get the Hashtag Home Earline End Table with Storage from $43.99 (Save $33.99 to $37.99)
Get the Zipcode Design Austwell Upholstered Panel Headboard from $87.95 (Save $18.04 to $44.87)
Get the Hashtag Home Fomo Panel Headboard from $95.32 (Save $28.68 to $56.13)
Get the Greyleigh Aadvik Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed from $138.99 (Save $41)
Get the Mercury Row Snowhill Upholstered Panel Headboard from $167.74 (Save $73.26 to $93.26)
Get the Andover Mills Pascal Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed from $196.92 (Save $803.06)
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Improv Upholstered Standard Bed from $729.99 (Save $389.01 to $629.01)
Kitchen and dining
Get the Foundstone Camron Upholstered Side Chair, Set of 2 from $117.99 (Save $72)
Get the August Grove Reagan Dining Table for $154.99 (Save $68.69)
Get the Gracie Oaks Emmeline 5-Piece Breakfast Nook Dining Set for $169.99 (Save $129.01)
Get the Alcott Hill Owings 5-Piece Dining Set for $276.99 (Save $472.01)
Get the Three Posts Kenworthy 4-Piece Counter Height Acacia Solid Wood Dining Set for $299.99 (Save $200)
Get the Darby Home Co Nadine 7-Piece Dining Set for $539.99 (Save $684.01)
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Claire 70-Inch Acacia Wood Sideboard for $639.99 (Save $1,359.99)
Office
Get the Foundstone Mila Task Chair from $87.99 (Save $10 to $61)
Get the Andover Mills Salina L-Shape Executive Desk for $121.99 (Save $187.01)
Get the Zipcode Design Nickelsville L-Shape Executive Desk from $122.99 (Save $218.99 to $225.99)
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair for $146.99 (Save $94.01)
Get the Inbox Zero Home Office High Back Ergonomic Gaming Chair from $156.99 (Save $8 to $9)
Get the Andover Mills Shawnee Computer Desk for $179.99 (Save $121)
Get the Breakwater Bay Moorton Corner Desk for $233.99 (Save $76)
Get the Beachcrest Home Weldon Desk for $289.99 (Save $259.01)
Mattresses and bedding
Get the Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set from $17.60 (Save $32.44)
Get the Wayfair Basics 1800 Series 6-Piece Sheet Set from $23.13 (Save $27.02 to $27.22)
Get the Willa Arlo Interiors Stoehr Double-Brushed Chevron Sheet Set from $24.99 (Save $91.01)
Get The Twillery Co. All Season Down Alternative Comforter from $26.99 (Save $4.19 to $25.01)
Get The Twillery Co. Akins Reversible Duvet Cover Set from $28.37 (Save $19.62)
Get The Twillery Co. Acosta 2-Piece Reversible Quilt Set from $36.99 (Save $63 to $65)
Get The Twillery Co. Amherst 1000-Thread Count 100% Egyptian-Quality Cotton Sheet Set from $87.01 (Save $150.99 to $202.66)
Get the Wayfair Basics Metal Box Spring Mattress from $86.66 (Save $18.29)
Get the Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress from $121.59 (Save $148.40 to $252.16)
Get the Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress from $155.80 (Save $144.19 to $174.32)
Bathroom
Get the Rosecliff Heights Roberts 20-Inch by 24-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Cabinet for $67.99 (Save $64)
Get the Rebrilliant 22.75-Inch by 62.25-Inch Over-the-Toilet Storage for $59.99 (Save $29.96)
Get the VIGO Satro Single Hole Bathroom Faucet from $134.90 (Save $45.10 to $79.10)
Get the Delta 3538-SSMPU-DST Lahara Widespread Bathroom Faucet from $186.99 (Save $123.66 to $218.81)
Get the Longshore Tides Matsumoto 20-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set from $256.99 (Save $343.01 to $348.01)
Get the Three Posts Belton 20-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set for $295.99 (Save $329.01)
Small appliances
Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $199.95 (Save $165.05)
Get the iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum for $599.99 (Save $66)
Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Bagless Stick Vacuum for $599.99 (Save $100)
Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale
