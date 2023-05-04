‘A huge difference.’ Get a sneak peek at SacRT’s new low-floor light rail trains

Sacramento Regional Transit has begun testing new low-floor light rail trains purchased to make traveling both more comfortable and accessible.

SacRT bought 28 new S700 trains from Siemens Mobility, with the option to buy up to 76 more. Six of the new low-floor trains have been delivered as of Wednesday and about two will be delivered per month for the next few years.

“You will really see a huge difference on these new trains compared to our current older model trains,” SacRT spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said.

One of Sacramento Regional Transit’s new low-floor trains is demonstrated to the media at SacRT’s heavy rail facility on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. SacRT has purchased 28 of the new trains, and has the option to buy more if funding is available.

The vehicles feature spacious seating, larger windows, easier doorway access as well as wider aisles and areas for passengers with bicycles, wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

The new low-floor trains will provide more access to passengers with disabilities at the platform level instead of having to use ramps at the end of a station, according to Gonzalez.

Sacramento Regional Transit’s new low-floor trains, previewed at SacRT’s heavy rail facility on Wednesday, will feature easier access to doorways, wider aisles, spacious seating and larger windows.

On Wednesday night the first train entered the dynamic testing phase, which tests braking with different weighted loads to ensure the vehicles are functioning properly.

“This is phase 2 which is track testing, and it still has a third phase to go to after this before it can actually be ready for service,” Gonzalez said.

New low-floor trains are expected to start passenger service on the Gold Line by summer 2024, after station platform modifications are completed. Until then, train enthusiasts might see them during track testing late at night weekdays on the Blue Line.