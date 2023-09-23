It’s a huge college football Saturday. Here’s the television and streaming schedule.

Talk about a Super Saturday.

We’re not just talking Kentucky at Vanderbilt — wink, wink — in the Wildcats’ and Commodores’ SEC opener at noon on the SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang are the broadcast team for the Music City matchup.

We’re talking about monumental college football clashes all over your television remote choices and streaming platform offerings.

In chronological order, start with No. 4 Florida State at Clemson at noon on ABC. FSU is off to a fast 3-0 start. After falling flat in its opening-game loss at Duke, Clemson has won two straight. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers want to show the ‘Noles that Clemson is still the class of the conference. Florida State is a 2-point favorite.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to Colorado corner back Omarion Cooper during the Buffaloes win at TCU in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday Sept. 02, 2023. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

At 3:30 p.m. on ABC it’s the latest episode of the blockbuster hit, the Coach Prime Show. No. 19-ranked Colorado is at No. 12-ranked Oregon. Ratings king Deion Sanders has Colorado off to a 3-0 start. Behind star quarterback Bo Nix, Oregon is also 3-0. Eugene will be hopping as Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite.

At 3:30 p.m. on Fox, Chip Kelly and 22nd-ranked UCLA travel to Salt Lake City to face Kyle Whittingham and No. 11-ranked Utah. There is speculation that Utah quarterback Cam Rising will make his 2023 debut after tearing his ACL in last season’s Rose Bowl. Meanwhile, UCLA boasts a star-in-the-making in freshman quarterback Dante Moore. Utah is a 6-point favorite.

At 3:30 p.m. on CBS, No. 15-ranked Ole Miss visits Tuscaloosa to play No. 13-ranked Alabama. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin couldn’t resist poking the bear, claiming that Alabama had changed defensive coordinators. Bama coach Nick Saban appears more concerned about his 2-1 team’s sputtering offense. After not playing in Alabama’s 17-3 win at South Florida last week, Jalen Milroe will be the Tide’s starting quarterback against the Rebels. Bama is a 6 1/2-point favorite.

At 7 p.m. on Fox, No. 14-ranked Oregon State plays at No. 21-ranked Washington State. It’s the Pac-12 opener for the two teams that will comprise the Pac-2 in 2024. The Beavers and Cougars are the only two teams that aren’t abandoning the league after this season. Oregon State is a 3-point favorite.

At 7:30 p.m. on CBS, No. 24 Iowa will be at No. 7 Penn State. Much-maligned Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dropped 41 points on Western Michigan last week,which prompted creative types to fool many on social media with a fake Ferentz video. The Hawkeyes might have a tougher time against the Penn State defense in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions are a 14 1/2-point favorite.

At 7:30 p.m. on NBC is a royal battle of the blue bloods as No. 6 Ohio State takes on No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend. Ohio State is 3-0. Notre Dame is 4-0. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, transfer from Wake Forest, is No. 3 nationally in pass efficiency. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is 11th. Ohio State is a 3-point favorite.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws in the third quarter against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here is the full list of Saturday’s college football games on television networks and streaming platforms.

