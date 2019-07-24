Huge brawl during lacrosse game results in ridiculous number of penalty minutes

(YouTube//amandafrom6nay)

Since we’re right in the middle of the NHL offseason — and that of hockey in general — it is likely that you’re not getting your required daily intake of bench-clearing brawls.

For the sake of your health, Ontario Senior B Lacrosse League playoff action between the Owen Sound North Stars and Six Nations Rivermen came through with a doozy recently.

Consider it more than enough to make up for all of the face punching, headlocks and passionate rage that you may have been lacking over the past few weeks.

Late in the third period of a 7-3 victory for the North Stars in Game 1 of their semifinal clash with the Rivermen at the Gaylord Powless Arena on Saturday night, all hell broke loose.

A bit of a chaotic scene last night in game 1 of the OLA Sr. B semi final lacrosse series between the Owen Sound North Stars and the Six Nations Rivermen



...the Rivermen might have to call up a few players to finish this series pic.twitter.com/gYUW0UvAR9 — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) July 21, 2019

For your viewing pleasure, another angle of the madness was uploaded to YouTube.

It really is the brawl that refuses to die. Every time it appears things are cooling off, two guys grapple and the heat is turned right back up again.

That’s not what made this display of excessive testosterone unique, though.

We see stuff like this in junior hockey all of the time. However, when was the last time you saw members of the staff become part of the problem, as well?

I’m not sure what is worse; the sucker punch, or the aim pic.twitter.com/zOMnUEjxvr — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) July 22, 2019

Determined to shoot off a flare of his own during the fireworks, Rivermen assistant coach Murray Porter — according to Greg Cowan of the Owen Sound Sun Times — tosses a fist at an unsuspecting member of the North Stars staff. While it may have been a weak attempt at a sucker punch, it was one nonetheless.

In total, 90 of the game’s 104 penalty minutes were handed out during the stoppage.

According to Cowan, everything was ignited when Owen Sound’s Wyatt Barfoot caught Wayne Van Every of Six Nations with a high stick. While Barfoot was immediately assessed a five-minute major for the infraction, one of Van Every’s teammate’s felt the punishment didn’t fit the crime.

Six Nations’ Stuart Martin begins to fight Barfoot and that’s when the cellphones come out of fans’ pockets.

“It’s taken on a life of its own and it’s too bad it’s promoting the game that way, but the other side of it is . . . people have to see this is the stuff that goes on sometimes,” said North Stars coach and general manager Keith Peer about the viral clip, according to Cowan.

No players were seriously injured in the brawl and while no additional suspensions have been handed out at this time, Six Nations head coach Stew Monture “doubts” Porter will coach another game the rest of the season, according to Cowan.

This isn’t the first time that things have gone a little sideways between the two squads this season. Back on May 11, a 14-8 victory for the Rivermen over the North Stars featured 172 penalty minutes, a total that included eight 10-minute misconducts, four major penalties and a fight.

