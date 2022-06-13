Huge Barn Find Classic Cars Stash Explored

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These have obviously sat untouched for a long time…

The term “barn find” has been abused quite a bit lately. While it originally referred to cars hidden away from scrap metal mandates during wartime, then forgotten about in a dusty old barn only to be discovered decades later, now it’s used for all sorts of classic cars. We’ve seen pretty pristine garage-kept vehicles referred to as “barn finds” and we know it annoys a lot of enthusiasts. Well, today we have a whole collection of real barn find cars, completely with all the dust, moss, and plant life integrated with them after these rides have sat for a long, long time.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Shown off for the whole world by YouTuber The Bearded Explorer, this barn is well off the beaten path in an undisclosed location. He shows off the old road which leads to the location, and it’s completely overgrown to the point you would be forgiven for not realizing there ever was a road there. This is when you know you’ll be seeing some amazing cars preserved as well as the barn can keep them sheltered from the elements, not some staged scene where some guys sprinkled an immaculate ride with some fake barn dust for the cameras.

Before he reaches the barn, he comes across some not-as-impressive vehicles which have been partially reclaimed by the vegetation. There aren’t broken windows and other obvious signs of people coming to the location to do some senseless destruction, a big positive all things considered.

Since this barn is located somewhere in the Old World (we’re guessing the UK but he certainly doesn’t say) there sadly aren’t old American or Australian muscle cars stashed inside. Still, many of the rides which have been forgotten about for at least a good couple of decades if not more like three are impressive, including a Rolls-Royce, Jaguars, BMWs, MGs, Volkswagens, and more. Check out the video to see them all for yourself.

