The hug that won the night: Social media is loving Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

The real winners of “Thursday Night Football”?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

Images of the two women hugging each other in celebration after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made a catch went viral on social media, delighting both NFL fans and the singer’s army of Swifties.

The images were spread across social media by Swift fan accounts, entertainment outlets including E! News — even SportsCenter.

Extra TV crowned them “football besties!”

“It’s nice to have a friend in Chiefs Kingdom,” E! News posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating Travis Kelce’s big reputation,” Us Weekly wrote.

During “Thursday Night Football,” Brittany Mahomes, left, and Taylor Swift were dubbed “NFL besties” after this viral celebration.

It was the second home game Swift attended as a guest of Kelce. She was seen early in the game in a suite with his father, Ed Kelce, and his mother, Donna Kelce.

But it was the image of the two women smiling and hugging that lit up comments like this: “I am here for this! I love the girl power! #TaylorSwift #brittanymahomes.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were lovin' this Kelce catch pic.twitter.com/JpskuP05u9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 13, 2023

It’s nice to have a friend in Chiefs Kingdom. #TaylorSwift and #BrittanyMahomes cheer on the team at tonight’s game. https://t.co/qNNYgsjXaK pic.twitter.com/lkqu8klTE3 — E! News (@enews) October 13, 2023

| Taylor Swift hugging Brittany Mahomes at tonight’s Chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/ZDnd6LOERd — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 13, 2023

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. An unstoppable duo. pic.twitter.com/VVzmTlmGdj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 13, 2023

Mahomes, co-owner of the KC Current soccer team and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, seems well on her way to becoming a new member of Taylor’s famous girl squad of friends.

Brittany Mahomes (in yellow), co-owner of the KC Current soccer team and wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, watched the game Thursday night with new friend Taylor Swift.

She partied with Swift, Kelce and other Chiefs players after the Sept. 24 game in Kansas City against the Chicago Bears, the first time Swift attended a game at Arrowhead.

Then they partied together again in New York City when the Chiefs were in town to play the New York Jets. Friends of Mahomes posted photos of Swift and her famous friends, including Blake Lively, partying with her.

“When the new history books are written, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes relationship will be 95% of the material,” TV comedy writer Don Mastro joked on X.