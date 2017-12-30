Huerter scores 20 as Maryland storms back to beat UMBC 66-45

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Mark Turgeon had to suffer through an extraordinarily miserable first half before Maryland rewarded him with his 400th career victory.

After playing listlessly for 20 minutes, the Terrapins rode a strong performance by Kevin Huerter to beat Maryland-Baltimore County 66-45 Friday night.

Playing for the first time in eight days, Maryland (12-3) had more turnovers (10) than field goals (six) before halftime and trailed 24-18 at the break.

''I've been doing this a long time, and that was one of the worst halves one of my teams has ever played,'' he said. ''I was saying to myself, 'I gave them too much time off over Christmas.' We were rusty and we had no gumption.''

Huerter said: ''It started off with a lack of energy and probably a lack of focus on the offensive end.''

The second half was entirely different. With Huerter leading the way, Maryland opened the second half with a 14-5 run and never relinquished the lead.

It was Turgeon's 150th victory with the Terrapins and 400th overall. Turgeon is 400-230 in a run that began at Jacksonville State in 1998, followed by stops at Wichita State and Texas A&M before his arrival at Maryland in 2011.

For a while there, there was some doubt as to whether No. 400 was going to happen on this night.

''Much more pleased with what happened in the second half,'' Turgeon said. ''That was the most fun I've had all year.''

Jairus Lyles scored 14 points for the Retrievers (8-6), who are 0-14 against Maryland in a series that began in 1987 but had been stagnant since 2002.

UMBC coach Ryan Odom knew it was going to take one heck of a performance by his team to sustain its showing before halftime.

''You could tell when I walked out of the locker room that they were going to be ready,'' Odom said of the Terrapins. ''As they were warming up there, their coaches were doing a good job of talking to their guys.''