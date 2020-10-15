Hudson's Bay's Beloved Bay Days are Back!

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's most iconic sale of the year is back! Hudson's Bay is thrilled to announce that its beloved Bay Days will return beginning Friday, October 16. Stacked with incredible deals and extra benefits for rewards members, Hudson's Bay has refreshed its Bay Days offering to provide customers with an extensive product assortment during its biggest sale of the season, just in time for the holidays. And with its famous Holiday Market in full swing, Canadians can shop the best in gifts, decor, fashion, and more, to make the festive season complete.

"As we head into the holiday season, customers are looking for products that are relevant, trend-right, and that will enhance their lifestyle," said Meghan Nameth, SVP Marketing, Hudson's Bay. "We know that it has been a challenging time for Canadians, and we are thrilled to bring back our iconic Bay Days now, and spark a little holiday joy."

Delayed due to the pandemic, this year's big event will be condensed into a two-week period with no shortage of deals across key categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, and home. Customers can shop Bay Days deals in-store or online at thebay.com until October 29.

Featured Offers:

50% off fine jewellery

Up to 50% for intimates

40% off clothing & outerwear for kids

Up to 40% off fashion for women & men

35% off outerwear for women & men

Up to 30% off activewear for women & men

15% off toys

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

