Hudson Technologies Appoints Nicole Bulgarino and Loan Mansy to Board of Directors

Hudson Technologies

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers – today announced the appointment of Nicole Bulgarino and Loan Mansy to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Bulgarino and Ms. Mansy will fill vacancies resulting from the concurrent resignation of Otto C. Morch and the prior passing of Dominic J. Monetta.



Nicole Bulgarino is an Executive Vice President and corporate officer for Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) a leading energy efficiency and energy infrastructure company, where she oversees the dedicated business unit serving the federal government and plays a key role in strategic planning and the development of growth initiatives across all business units. She brings more than 25 years experience developing, designing and implementing energy infrastructure projects and has overseen approximately $3 billion of work involving the installation of complex power plants, central plant upgrades, utility distribution systems and system upgrades in commercial and industrial buildings and she manages a significant maintenance portfolio, including performance optimization solutions. Ms. Bulgarino joined Ameresco in 2004 and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President Federal Solutions & General Manager, Vice President Federal Operations, and Director of Project Implementation. Before joining Ameresco, she served as Lead Process Engineer at Raytheon. She is affiliated with several professional organizations including the Society of American Military Engineers, the National Association of Energy Service Companies and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Ms. Bulgarino earned a BS, Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “We are pleased to welcome Nicole to the Board and believe her strong track record of strategic development and energy infrastructure experience will lend a unique and valuable perspective as we broaden the markets we serve. We look forward to leveraging her business development experience and knowledge as we work to expand our offerings and advance the Company’s leadership position.”

Loan Mansy is Executive Vice President, Sales & Service for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), a leading provider of environmental and industrial services, including hazardous waste management, and brings 30 years of experience in the chemical and waste management industries. In her current role, she oversees Clean Harbors‘ Technical Services, Field Services and Safety-Kleen Environmental businesses, has $2.5 billion in P&L responsibilities and oversees 5,800 employees in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Previously, she was Area President for Republic Services, a provider of non-hazardous solid waste management services in the U.S., where she oversaw 3,200 employees in the Northeast U.S. and had $1 billion in P&L responsibility. Ms. Mansy also has extensive experience in the chemical industry, working for major global chemical companies, including AkzoNobel where she managed the Surface Chemistry surfactant business for the Americas and at Eastman Chemical Company where she held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating as Automotive Business Director, Global - Advanced Interlayers. She earned a BS, Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Mr. Coleman continued, “Loan brings tremendous sales & marketing, business development and customer relationship experience, which will allow us to grow our current offerings. We are confident that her background and successes in leadership roles including business strategy, technology, supply chain, operations, and business management at large organizations will result in meaningful contributions as Hudson continues its evolution.”

“We are at a very exciting point in our Company’s trajectory, and we believe the addition of Nicole Bulgarino and Loan Mansy will benefit our efforts to grow our leadership position and aid in new strategic growth plans around our existing sustainable refrigerant management offerings. Finally, we thank Otto Morch for his many years of counsel and service to Hudson Technologies, and we extend renewed condolences to the family of Dominic Monetta, another long-serving board member who made countless contributions to the development and success of our Company.”

