Hudson-Smith & Hodgkinson shine at Diamond League

Matthew Hudson-Smith smashed his European 400m record and Keely Hodgkinson set a national 800m record as Great Britain's Olympic gold medal hopes produced statement performances at the London Diamond League.

World silver medallist Hudson-Smith, 29, clocked 43.74 seconds to set the fastest time in the world this year, six days before the Paris 2024 opening ceremony.

Olympic silver medallist Hodgkinson, 22, improved her world-leading time in 2024 to one minute 54.61 seconds and led British team-mates Jemma Reekie and Georgia Bell - second and third respectively - to personal bests in a stunning performance.

In the final event of the day at a sold-out London Stadium, American world champion Noah Lyles ran a personal best of 9.81 seconds to take victory in the 100m, ahead of South African Akani Simbine and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo.

Britain's rising sprint star Louie Hinchliffe - soon to make his Olympic debut - was fourth in 9.97, while team-mates Zharnel Hughes and Jeremiah Azu were sixth and seventh respectively in 10.00 and 10.08.

Dina Asher-Smith was third in the 200m in 22.07, with compatriot Daryll Neita fourth in 22.20.

American world silver medallist Gabrielle Thomas finished strongly to edge victory in 21.82 from St Lucia's Julien Alfred, who ran 21.86.

Britain's Molly Caudery was third in the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.65m, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson produced a long jump best of 6.54m to finish fifth.

Hudson-Smith & Hodgkinson ready to chase gold

A crowd of 60,000 at the home of iconic Team GB moments at London 2012 provided the perfect platform for many of Britain’s Paris Olympians to complete their Games preparations.

Two of the squad’s main gold medal hopes shone in particular, Hudson-Smith and Hodgkinson making their intentions clear with world-best performances.

Hudson-Smith missed Tokyo 2020 with injury and his world silver last year was achieved despite Achilles tendonitis wrecking his preparations.

But, after setting a European record of 44.07 in May, he showed he is peaking at the ideal moment before chasing a first Olympic podium.

Behind him, Olympic debutant Charlie Dobson ran a personal best of 44.23 for fourth.

The delight was evident on Hodgkinson’s face as she crossed the line to deafening noise at the stadium where she was unable to compete last year because of illness.

A three-time global silver medallist, the European champion was in dazzling form and demonstrated she is ready to end her wait for a global gold after a series of near-misses.

In the absence of American defending champion Athing Mu in Paris, world champion Mary Moraa represents the main obstacle to success for Hodgkinson, who beat the Kenyan in Eugene this season.

Reekie - the second-fastest woman this year after running 1:55.61 - will take huge confidence before her podium bid, having missed out on Olympic bronze by 0.08secs in Tokyo, while Bell (1:56.28) and Muir (1:57.63) recorded fast times before contesting the Olympic 1500m.

Lyles stars before bid for multiple Olympic golds

The men’s 100m brought the curtain down on a spectacular day of athletics and it was one of the sport’s major stars who claimed victory as Lyles showed he is in the shape of his life before bidding for an unprecedented four track titles in Paris.

The 24-year-old, who won 100m, 200m and 4x100m world gold last year and is aiming to add the 4x400m to that haul this summer, came through in the closing stages to defeat several of his Olympic rivals, including world silver medallist Tebogo.

Hughes, who last year claimed a breakthrough first global medal with world 100m bronze, had his season disrupted by a hamstring injury in June and could not compete for victory.

But Hinchliffe, coached by American icon Carl Lewis, can be pleased with another sub-10 second clocking in a breakout season.

Asher-Smith and Neita, who will both contest the 100m and 200m events in Paris, ran their fastest times this season before they pursue their first individual Olympic medals.

Earlier, they partnered Amy Hunt and Imani-Lara Lansiquot in the women’s 4x100m relay, taking a commanding win and equalling the British record of 41.55.

In the men’s 4x100m, Britain’s first team failed to finish following a breakdown in communication at the final changeover between Richard Kilty and Reece Prescod.