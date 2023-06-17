Hudson’s Hope to celebrate community hall this August

Come one, come all - residents past and present are invited to celebrate 55 years of the Hudson’s Hope Community Hall, Pearkes Centre, and W.A.C Bennett dam from August 18 to 20.

Held at the hall, organizer and long-time resident Lori Kelly said she’s looking forward to seek the community to come share their stories and memories of the town - a reunion of sorts for anyone interested in attending.

“It’s just a phenomenal little community,” Kelly said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Civic meetings, dinners, dances, holidays, and more - the community hall has served as a gathering space for everyone and everything in the small town, seeing many faces throughout the years.

Kelly spoke fondly of the hall and noted it was originally designed for teenagers back in 1968, the same year the Pearkes Centre opened as an elementary school, and the same year the W.A.C Bennett dam went into production - a notable era for many.

“That’s what the hall was all about, bringing people together,” said Kelly. “When it was a teen village club, the teenagers used it for dances a lot back in those days, in the late 60s, early 70s.”

“You know what teenagers do, they end up growing up and moving away. So, there was a real turnover in our population, our population was getting smaller and smaller because the dams were slowing down,” added Kelly. “Some time in the 70s it switched from being a teen village club to being a community hall.”

Her brother, Roy Kelly, was very involved with the hall, she added, noting his band played for many of the early teen dances.

The District of Hudson’s Hope is supporting the event by waiving the rental fee typically attached to using the hall.

The hall itself may be reaching the end of its life soon as a municipal building, another factor motivating Kelly to invite residents to come and share their stories.

“If I don’t do it now, then it might not be here the next time and neither will the people that I want to help celebrate it,” said Kelly.

An open house meet and greet is planned for the event, in addition to a dinner and dance, giving the public plenty to visit and catch up.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News