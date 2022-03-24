Is Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Hudson Global's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, Hudson Global had US$2.00m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$21.7m in cash, leading to a US$19.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Hudson Global's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Hudson Global had liabilities of US$19.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.23m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$21.7m and US$25.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$25.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Hudson Global is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Hudson Global has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Although Hudson Global made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$4.4m in EBIT over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hudson Global's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Hudson Global has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, Hudson Global produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 51% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Hudson Global has net cash of US$19.7m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't think Hudson Global's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hudson Global you should know about.

