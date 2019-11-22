Hudson's Bay releases new Olympic mittens in support of Canadian athletes

As Canadians begin to dig out their winter gear and brave the cold, the Hudson’s Bay Company is putting a new twist on their classic Red Mittens.

The iconic mittens, which were debuted during the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, have been re-released with a new heritage knit pattern as Hudson’s Bay honours the 10-year anniversary of the Games.

The mittens have become a symbol of Canadian pride and unity, raising more than $32 million for the Canadian Olympic Foundation to provide Canada’s athletes with the best resources to achieve their Olympic dreams.

Two-time Canadian Olympic artistic gymnast Ellie Black is very thankful for the support from more than 10-years of Canadians purchasing these iconic mittens.

“You purchasing these mittens and supporting us is really making a difference for all of our athletes, and the next generation, and the sport system in Canada in general,” Black told Yahoo Sports.

“The funds raised from Red Mittens are used to address very important needs such as coaching, training mental performance and specialized sports medicine which directly impacts our podium results. For 10 years, the Hudson’s Bay Red Mittens have helped pave the road to our Olympic success,” she added in the official press release.

For every $15 Red Mitten purchased, $3.90 goes towards supporting Canadian Olympic athletes through the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

For every $25 toque purchased, $3.90 goes towards supporting Canadian Paralympic athletes.

Long knit Maple Leaf fair isle scarf with Canada patches and fringed trim.

The set is the perfect holiday gift for any Canadians on your list. We’re only 245 days away from the next Olympic Games!

