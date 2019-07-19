Huddersfield and Paddy Power admit controversial kit was part of campaign to 'return shirts to the fans'

Huddersfield and Paddy Power have finally confessed their joint kit was part of a campaign to ‘return shirts to the fans’.

The Terriers released their actual kit for next season, sponsored by Umbro but without a main sponsor across the front.

The original, subject of mass controversy, saw the bookies’ logo stretch diagonally across the shirt to a satirical extent.

And they eventually admitted on Twitter it was a fake.

A Paddy Power tweet read: “So yeah, our Huddersfield shirt WAS a fake. We're not just sponsoring them this season, we're UNsponsoring them too, through our Save Our Shirt campaign. #SaveOurShirt”

🙌 Here it is!



👕 #htafc can today reveal the ACTUAL @UmbroUK home kit!



😁 The shirt is part of @paddypower's new #SaveOurShirt campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans.



More 👇 — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 19, 2019

“We’re really happy with this kit’’, added Huddersfield’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis ‘‘It’s unique in modern-day football.

“I’d like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today.”

Huddersfield wore the Paddy Power kit in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale on Wednesday night (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

