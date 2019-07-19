Huddersfield and Paddy Power admit controversial kit was part of campaign to 'return shirts to the fans'
Huddersfield and Paddy Power have finally confessed their joint kit was part of a campaign to ‘return shirts to the fans’.
The Terriers released their actual kit for next season, sponsored by Umbro but without a main sponsor across the front.
The original, subject of mass controversy, saw the bookies’ logo stretch diagonally across the shirt to a satirical extent.
And they eventually admitted on Twitter it was a fake.
A Paddy Power tweet read: “So yeah, our Huddersfield shirt WAS a fake. We're not just sponsoring them this season, we're UNsponsoring them too, through our Save Our Shirt campaign. #SaveOurShirt”
🙌 Here it is!
👕 #htafc can today reveal the ACTUAL @UmbroUK home kit!
😁 The shirt is part of @paddypower's new #SaveOurShirt campaign; an initiative that is backing a move towards unbranded football kits, effectively returning the shirt back to the fans.
More 👇
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 19, 2019
“We’re really happy with this kit’’, added Huddersfield’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis ‘‘It’s unique in modern-day football.
“I’d like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today.”
