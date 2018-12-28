Huddersfield Town-Fulham Preview

It's been more than a month since both Huddersfield Town and Fulham last won a Premier League match.

However, Fulham have generated some momentum of late with consecutive draws, and will carry that modest positivity into Saturday's home contest again Huddersfield, who are looking to end a six-game losing streak.

A glance at the Premier League table will see Fulham (2-5-12) sitting 19th, smack dab in the middle of the relegation zone. One point behind the Whites and in the basement, meanwhile, is Huddersfield (2-4-13). The last-place Terriers last experienced victory in the top-flight at Wolves on Nov. 25, one day after Fulham enjoyed their most recent triumph at home over Southampton.

Though Huddersfield won the initial meeting between the clubs, 1-0 via an own goal from the Whites, at John Smith's Stadium on Nov. 5, it's Fulham, at the moment, who are playing better football. Or least seeing positives from their effort.

Claudio Ranieri's side is 0-3-3 following that victory at Southampton, and has drawn both Newcastle and Wolves to open the festive period. Wednesday's result against Wolverhampton ended in rather frustrating fashion for the Whites, who took the lead on Ryan Sessegnon's goal in the 74th minute but was unable to hold it as Romain Saiss equalised for the visitors 11 minutes later to eventually share the spoils.

"(We came) off that a little bit disappointed, but again, there are positive signs," defender Calum Chambers told Fulham's official website. "Our performances have been good as of late. We have to just keep pushing.

"Things will turn. We have got to keep believing and keep pushing ourselves. We've got the quality to get wins under our belts."

Supporters of Huddersfield are wondering if their side is capable of doing the same. The Terriers have managed just four goals during their six-game slide and suffered consecutive defeats to a pair of clubs that just underwent managerial changes - Southampton and Manchester United.

Against Man United on Boxing Day, The Town's lone goal came in the 88th minute via Zanka after United already led 3-0 and the decision very much in hand.

Yet, despite the Terriers standing in the Premier League table and their current run of struggle, manager David Wagner, who received a vote of confidence from the club's administration back in October, publicly remains positive - which obviously is his job.

"What we've learned about the first part of the season is that we have a chance against every single team in this league to collect points if we do it our way," Wagner told Huddersfield's official website.

Perhaps the best thing for Huddersfield is the chance to get back to action quickly with this turnaround against Fulham.

"This is English football, everything goes so quick," Terriers midfielder Elias Kachunga said. "We now have a really important away game coming up, so we must recover and try everything.

"Everyone saw (Wednesday) at 2-0 down that we were still trying to score. And everyone saw that our heads weren't down and that the players gave everything."