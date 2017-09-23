Huddersfield Town, Burnley play to scoreless draw

Burnley and Huddersfield Town played out a scoreless draw on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Neither goalkeeper had much to do in the 90 minutes, as it was more about the defensive abilities of both teams despite five total shots on goal combined. Both Burnley's Sean Dyche and Hudderfield's David Wagner looked content enough to take a point as neither manager went to their bench for any real attaching prowess.

The Terriers (2-3-1) should be the happier of the two sides with that point seeing as they are a newly promoted team while Burnley (2-3-1) are a stable Premier League squad playing at home.

Both sides, however, remain in the top half of the table.