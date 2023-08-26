Huddersfield Town 0-4 Norwich City: Jonathan Rowe nets again as Canaries boss David Wagner makes winning return

Jonathan Rowe's grabbed his fifth goal in five games this season as David Wagner's unbeaten Norwich City side made it three wins from four Championship games with a resounding victory over winless Huddersfield Town.

Josh Sargent charged down keeper Lee Nicholls' rushed clearance to put the visitors ahead and although the American was injured in the process, his withdrawal did not affect Norwich's attacking intent or rhythm.

Ashley Barnes made it 2-0 from the penalty spot inside 18 minutes after the impressive Rowe was brought down.

Rowe's close-range strike - his fourth league goal - as good as secured a third win in four league games and Sargent's replacement Adam Idah wrapped up the points with a stylish late fourth for the free-scoring Canaries, who have now found the net 13 times in four league matches.

Huddersfield could easily have been 1-0 up before Norwich took control had Josh Koroma taken more careful aim with a curled strike that hit the post.

The scare seemed to spark the Canaries into life and their willingness to commit men forward and play on the front foot was richly rewarded

Wagner, back at the club he took to the Premier League during a three-year spell with from November 2015, saw his side go ahead in bizarre fashion.

A poor backpass to Nicholls led to Sargent blocking the keeper's clearance and then heading the bouncing ball home, and Barnes then kept his cool from the spot to send Nicholls the wrong way for a 2-0 interval lead.

The Terriers almost found a way back into the game, with striker Danny Ward turning sharply and sending an effort over the crossbar, while Canaries keeper Angus Gunn had to pull off a stunning save to keep out Josh Ruffels' goalbound header .

But 20-year-old Rowe made it three after a great run and low cross by Idah, who added the fourth with a cool one-on-one finish.