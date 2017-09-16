Huddersfield, Leicester share the spoils in 1-1 draw

Laurent Depoitre and Jamie Vardy traded second-half goals Saturday as Huddersfield Town and Leicester City played to a 1-1 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

After suffering their first defeat of the season to West Ham United on Monday, Huddersfield (2-2-1) needed to get back to their winning ways, but neither side created many chances in a rather uninspiring first half.

Once referee Jon Moss blew for the second half, though, things opened up and the home side drew first blood just a minute into the second period.

Depoitre did well to hold up play in the midfield before rolling off the back of Leicester defender Harry Maguire and slotting the ball into the bottom left corner, leaving Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with no chance for a save.

Leicester City (1-1-3) battled back to equalise just four minutes later, and the play started when Huddersfield's Chris Lowe took down Andy King in the box and Moss pointed straight to the spot. Vardy converted with ease to put the sides back on level terms.

Both sides created ample chances over the remainder of the second half, but neither club could find a winner.