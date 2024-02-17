Huddersfield 1-2 Hull: Jacob Greaves wins it in stoppage time for Tigers

Jacob Greaves scored a brace for Hull

Hull City kept their chase for a Championship play-off place on track with a stunning late win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jacob Greaves struck his second goal four minutes into stoppage time, having opened the scoring early in the first half.

Jack Rudoni thought he had snatched a late point for Town just minutes earlier.

The Tigers remain eighth, level on points with sixth-placed Coventry and Norwich City, in seventh.

