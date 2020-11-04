Hudbay Minerals Soars to 52-Week High on News

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T.HBM) hit a new 52-week high of $6.51 on Wednesday. Hudbay Wednesday reported Q/Q rose in consolidated copper production to 25,400 metric tons. Revenue was $316.1 million (+8.5% Y/Y) vs consensus of $269.39 million.Net loss was $24 million)vs net loss of $274.8 million a year ago; non-GAAP net loss: ($25.4 million).
Altus Group Limited (T.AIF) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Appulse Corporation (V.APL) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Arch Biopartners Inc. (V.ARCH) hit a new 52-week high of $1.66 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (T.AT) hit a new 52-week high of $5.08 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Canuc Resources Corporation (V.CDA) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Cargojet Inc. Common and Variable Voting Shares (T.CJT) hit a new 52-week high of $240.92 Wednesday. No news stories available.
Cresco Labs Inc (C.CL) hit a new 52-week high of $10.23 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (C.CURA)hit a new 52-week high of $13.01 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
FirstService Corporation (T.FSV) hit a new 52-week high of $184.96 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
First Vanadium Corp. (V.FVAN) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Green Rise Foods Inc. (V.GRF) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Green Thumb Industries Inc (C.GTII) hit a new 52-week high of $23.39 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Highway 50 Gold Corp. (V.HWY) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Golden Independence (C.IGLD) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. (V.LA) hit a new 52-week high of $5.25 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (C.PKK) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Read: Tesla Was Just the Start – Trillions of Dollars Flying into EV Tech
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (T.PNE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Pivot Technology Solutions Inc. (T.PTG) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Protech Home Medical Corp. (V.PTQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (T.RBA) hit a new 52-week high of $87.48 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
RenoWorks Software Inc. (V.RW) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (V.RYE) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Sharc International Systems Inc. (C.SHRC) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.
SOL Global Investments (C.SOL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T.TBL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Tuesday. No news stories available.
Teradyne Inc. (C.TER) hit a new 52-week high of $8.92 on Wednesday. No news stories available.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) hit a new 52-week high of $110.95 on Wednesday. No news stories available.