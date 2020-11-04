Hudbay Minerals Soars to 52-Week High on News



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T.HBM) hit a new 52-week high of $6.51 on Wednesday. Hudbay Wednesday reported Q/Q rose in consolidated copper production to 25,400 metric tons. Revenue was $316.1 million (+8.5% Y/Y) vs consensus of $269.39 million.Net loss was $24 million)vs net loss of $274.8 million a year ago; non-GAAP net loss: ($25.4 million).

Altus Group Limited (T.AIF) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Appulse Corporation (V.APL) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Arch Biopartners Inc. (V.ARCH) hit a new 52-week high of $1.66 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (T.AT) hit a new 52-week high of $5.08 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Canuc Resources Corporation (V.CDA) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Cargojet Inc. Common and Variable Voting Shares (T.CJT) hit a new 52-week high of $240.92 Wednesday. No news stories available.

Cresco Labs Inc (C.CL) hit a new 52-week high of $10.23 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (C.CURA)hit a new 52-week high of $13.01 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

FirstService Corporation (T.FSV) hit a new 52-week high of $184.96 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

First Vanadium Corp. (V.FVAN) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Green Rise Foods Inc. (V.GRF) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Green Thumb Industries Inc (C.GTII) hit a new 52-week high of $23.39 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (V.HWY) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Golden Independence (C.IGLD) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (V.LA) hit a new 52-week high of $5.25 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (C.PKK) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (T.PNE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc. (T.PTG) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (V.PTQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (T.RBA) hit a new 52-week high of $87.48 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

RenoWorks Software Inc. (V.RW) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Rhyolite Resources Ltd. (V.RYE) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Sharc International Systems Inc. (C.SHRC) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

SOL Global Investments (C.SOL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T.TBL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Tuesday. No news stories available.

Teradyne Inc. (C.TER) hit a new 52-week high of $8.92 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (T.TRI) hit a new 52-week high of $110.95 on Wednesday. No news stories available.









