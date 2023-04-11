Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc.

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s first quarter 2023 results.



First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: www.hudbay.com Dial in: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2023 results on Monday, May 8, 2023 and post it on the company’s website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay’s website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company’s Constancia operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 814-4387

candace.brule@hudbay.com



