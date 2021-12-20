Hublot’s Latest Limited-Edition Watch Is a Wearable Tribute to the Aspen Snowmass Resort

Last week, Aspen was hit with a whiteout…of sorts.

At a glitzy party atop Aspen Mountain (at the members-only, newly renovated Aspen Mountain Club), Hublot unveiled a limited edition wristwatch, the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Aspen Snowmass, distinguished by a polished white ceramic bezel as pure as, well, you know.

Designed to honor the 75th anniversary of the Aspen Snowmass resort complex—whose owner, the Aspen Skiing Company, operates the four mountain ski areas that make up the Aspen/Snowmass region—the automatic model is housed in a 45 mm satin-finished and polished black ceramic case and comes on a black rubber and white calf leather strap with black stitching. Limited to 25 pieces, it retails for $18,800.

It’s not the first Hublot timekeeper to pay tribute to Aspen Snowmass. Whether they realize it or not, visitors to the historic mountain town keep time by the Hublot clocks that dot its center and surrounding ski resorts — including iconic locations such as the Sundeck, Elk Camp, Chair Nine in The Little Nell and the Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro mountain restaurant. The clocks reflect Hublot’s role as official resort partner and official timekeeper of Aspen Snowmass, a position it has held since March 2019, when CEO Ricardo Guadalupe kicked off the 360-degree partnership with the ski company alongside friend-of-the-brand Bode Miller, the Olympic gold medalist and world champion skier.

“We’ve been here for three years, but you guys have been here for 75,” said Bridie O’Brien, manager of public relations and marketing of Hublot North America, to a dinner crowd that included members of the press, guests of the Aspen Skiing Company, watch collectors and influencers.

“Aspen has the most storied and fascinating history—that’s what draws us all to these mountains,” O’Brien added.

The Aspen Skiing Company is also capitalizing on the town’s reputation as a winter playground for the world’s billionaires with a slew of splashy branding initiatives, including this month’s debut of AspenX, its premium retail brand.

At last week’s event, Mike Kaplan, president and CEO of Aspen Skiing Company, announced a new AspenX capsule collection of performance outerwear co-created with Prada.

Among the guests in attendance, however, the focus remained on the skeletonized alpine-white limited edition wristwatch. Featuring the Aspen tree leaf on the second hand and high shine brilliant titanium, a nod to Aspen’s late 19th century heritage as a silver mining town, each timepiece is stamped with its number on the back along with the 75-year commemorative logo.

The watch, which is exclusive to North America, is available now at Hublot boutiques across the country and through the brand’s e-commerce channel.

