Hublot Gets Union Jacked With New Special Edition

Photo credit: Hublot

From Esquire

London's reputation as a watch mecca proper has been long discarded. Following World War II, in which lots of burly young talented men were plucked from their respective industries to assist and abet the war effort, British watchmaking just never returned to its halcyon days. No workers, no watches. But it's not been totally forgotten. For this week, Swiss outfit Hublot has unveiled a brand new piece that pays big respects to the British capital.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Classic Fusion Special Edition ‘London’ is a polished and satin-finished black ceramic-titanium hybrid watch, complete with a micro-blasted Union Jack motif to the dial: a left-field move, and an expected one from the same marque that managed to make watches from stubborn red ceramic. And, although many believe the UK's flag to have been overused to the point of exhaustion (cushions, Buckingham Palace, stagewear of now defunct Nineties girlbands), the Special Edition 'London' gives the Union Jack a new (and quieter) lease of life with a monochrome palette throughout. It is, in short, a bit cooler in Hublot's hands.

Photo credit: Hublot

Inside, the in-house MHUB1112 automatic movement – considered to be a very respectable engine by industry standards – powers time and functions, and a 42-hour power reserve. To the back, you can expect a sapphire crystal case back engraved with the words 'Hublot Loves London'.

If you're also of the same persuasion, move quickly: Hublot's New Bond Street boutique is now taking orders.

Available to request at hublot.com, priced £9,500

You Might Also Like