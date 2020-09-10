Is Hubie Halloween the 'bad' movie Adam Sandler threatened to make? An EW investigation

Never bet against Adam Sandler.

Back in December, the Sandman jokingly (?) made a threat about what would happen if he didn't win an Oscar for his performance in Uncut Gems. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f—ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he told Howard Stern. “That’s how I get them.” Sandler didn't even get a nomination (he did win the Independent Spirit Award).

Enter the Hubie Halloween trailer.

Now, this "comedy" didn't come out of nowhere. When Sandler was snubbed on Oscar nomination morning, EW speculated on what "so bad on purpose" movie he'd make as retribution. The list was mostly made up of our original ideas, like Grown Ups 3: Fart Camp or Jack & Jill spinoff Just Jill, but the one currently real possibility was Hubie Halloween. Set for an Oct. 7 release, the new Netflix film stars Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike.

Sounds promising for Sandler's promise, right? Well, to see if Hubie Halloween is the one, let's do a quick EW investigation.

Is Sandler doing a weird voice?

Yes.

Is it directed by the guy who made Little Nicky, The D0-Over, and Sandy Wexler?

Yes.

Is Kevin James in it?

Yes.

Is the rest of the cast strange as hell?

Yes. Julie Bowen, George Wallace, Maya Rudolph, Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Schneider, Ray Liotta, June Squibb, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, and Ben Stiller round out the group.

Without seeing more than the Hubie Halloween trailer, is this the "so bad on purpose" movie that Sandler threatened to make?

