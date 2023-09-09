Hubert Parry died over a century ago – but a new recording suggests his best days lie ahead of him

A magnificent and underrated composer: Hubert Parry, 1893 - The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Devotees of Hubert Parry have much cause to praise the conductor and pianist William Vann, and Chandos Records. Three years ago, they made the first complete recording of Parry’s oratorio Judith, which had waited more than 130 years for the privilege. It is music of great power and beauty. The delay in getting it onto disc underlines the shocking neglect Parry suffers. His reputation was lifted by the spectacular performance of I Was Glad, which opened the Coronation ceremony in May. Now, Vann and his same collaborators as on Judith – the Crouch End Festival Chorus and the London Mozart Players – have presented us with another reason to admire this magnificent and underrated composer.

Parry’s cantata Scenes from Shelley’s Prometheus Unbound dates from 1880, eight years before Judith. Written when he was just 32, it is an astonishingly mature work, composed in a musical culture that Parry himself was having to fashion.

Much of what he had composed by that stage was church music, or unaccompanied choral works, and so it is perhaps all the more remarkable how advanced his skills of orchestration are in the Scenes. This is expressive and confident music, setting verse that would have been well known to much of Parry’s prospective audience. One takes away from it the feeling that had Parry not been sidetracked so completely into teaching, his stature as a composer might never have been called into question.

The first performance of Scenes, at the Three Choirs Festival at Gloucester in September 1880, has gone down in legend as the dawn of the English Musical Renaissance. In recent times, there had been Sullivan (who would make his mark more effectively in light comic opera) and Sterndale Bennett, who had taught Parry; but before 1880, we were “the land without music”.

It was the great German masters, notably Wagner, Beethoven, Haydn and Brahms, who exerted the heaviest influence on the English musical public, and Brahms was Parry’s god. He refused, however, to give his acolyte lessons, and Parry was taught composition instead by the pianist Edward Dannreuther. It is no coincidence that Parry’s other great work of 1880 was his piano concerto.

Story continues

Parry's I Was Glad opened the Coronation ceremony in May - Andrew Matthews/AFP via Getty Images

Alongside Charles Villiers Stanford, Parry led the renaissance at the Royal College of Music from its foundation in 1883, when he was appointed professor of composition and musical history. He taught and influenced a whole generation of remarkable composers: Vaughan Williams and Holst notably, but also Bliss, Moeran and Howells. Parry also wrote an alarming amount of music himself, given his teaching responsibilities (he became director of the Royal College in 1895, and served until his death in 1918), with much of it still to be performed, never mind recorded. Scenes, like Judith, is a crucial step in this process, and it is no exaggeration to say of Parry that his best days still lie ahead of him.

When he wrote Scenes, he had only just left his job as an underwriter at Lloyd’s; he worked at the insurance market from 1870 until 1877, initially determined to succeed in what his family, and the family of his prospective wife, considered a serious career. Dannreuther was a great admirer of Wagner, and it is his influence more than Brahms’s that can be felt in Scenes, the boldness and lyricism of the music owing much to the man who, at the time, was writing Parsifal. The interaction of gods and men is also inherent in Shelley’s poem. Scenes was a notable moment in Parry’s career, but was not regarded universally as a triumph: some thought it unduly avant garde, a problem that befell several of Parry’s pupils (notably Bliss) during their own careers.

In his sleeve notes, Parry scholar, Jeremy Dibble, observes that it is the composer’s use of diatonic harmonies that make this work – and, he might have added, much that followed from the English school for decades afterwards – so familiarly “English”. The four soloists on the disc – Sarah Fox, Sarah Connolly, David Butt Philip and Neal Davies – are all exemplary, as is Vann’s direction, the playing and chorus. This is a historic, sublime and essential recording.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.